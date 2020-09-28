GRAY — In the volleyball regular-season finale for Daniel Boone, it was Sullivan Central that took the spotlight on Monday night inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The Lady Cougars (15-5) scored a 25-17, 26-24 and 25-19 dominating sweep. Central took the non-conference season series from the Lady Trailblazers, who had not been swept all season.
“Being able to play against strong competitors from other conferences and get good results is definitely a confidence booster,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “We’ve had a little bit of a break being off on Thursday, so we really went to work on some of the things we need to focus on. I think we saw that tonight.”
Elaina Vaughan finished 11 kills, four blocks and two aces to spearhead the Central attack. Taylor Wilson also had 11 kills, two aces and eight digs while Madie Harr had seven kills.
Emalayne Hubbard had 17 digs to lead the defense while Hayley Wilson tallied seven digs and 33 assists.
The Lady Cougars in the second set had a 19-12 lead, but Boone mounted a furious rally to take a late 24-22 edge. Central, however, remained mentally tough and scored the final three points of the set and closed it out.
“They had a lot of momentum at the end of that set,” Kemp said. “I think that was a good turning point in our favor during the match. If we drop that set, the next one would have looked totally different.
“Being able to finish that one out and keep that mental toughness about us and trust our process really helped us out.”
The Lady ’Blazers frankly looked like they were going through the motions. Boone (15-5) finished the match with 27 hitting errors and both starting outside hitters finished with more errors than kills.
Monday was undoubtedly Boone’s worst match of the season and arguably its worst match in more than two years, according to coach Chelsea Baker.
“We played terrible,” Baker said. “That’s really all I have to say. We couldn’t do anything right.”
Riley Brandon had eight kills to lead the lackluster offense while Dannah Persinger finished with seven. Senior setter McKenna Dietz tallied four kills, 23 assists and 11 digs.
Boone has the rest of the week off while Central has a road match on Tuesday against Chuckey-Doak. The biggest match left on the schedule for Central is a Thursday home game against Sullivan East with the outright conference title on the line.
“Right now, we’re taking it one game at a time,” Kemp said. “We have a big one tomorrow against Chuckey-Doak and that’s where our focus is right now.”