Two strong elements for Sullivan Central’s football team this season should come from the linebacker position.
The group is deep and versatile.
“We run a 4-3 defense and our Sam linebacker is kind of a hybrid player,” said Cougars’ head coach Chris Steger. “Against teams that throw more, we will have more of a space player. Against teams that want to grind it out, we will use more of box player. He could be a third safety or a true linebacker type.”
Steger has the personnel to mix and match.
“We’ve got a lot of depth and skill,” he said. “We have six guys for three positions. There is a lot of variety and the cream will rise to the top.”
Among the leaders at the position is Nick Harrison. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound senior brings ability and smarts to the field.
“He’s one of the smarter guys on the team,” Steger said. “He started last year, so he has a leg up on everybody. He knows how to make calls. He’s physical and what you want from an inside guy.”
Tanner Scalf is a 6-0, 185-pound junior who brings athleticism to the table.
“He’s a go-getter,” Steger said. “He likes contact and wants to run sideline to sideline. I like what he brings.”
Junior Seth Burke (5-9, 165) is ready to make an impact after missing out in 2019.
“He wasn’t in the mix last year because an injury set him back,” Steger said. “He’s another physical kid. He understands the alignments and has the flexibility to play multiple positions.”
Steger said Will Horne (5-10, 210, Sr.) is a hard worker who could make it hard for opposing offenses to dissect what the Cougars are doing defensively.
“He’s probably the most improved player,” Steger said. “He’s another kid who is smart and flexible, so we can cross-train him to give us flexible personnel packages.”
Also in the mix are Cale Bryant (6-0, 165, So.) and Noah Beverly (6-2, 220, Jr.).
“Cale is a super-athletic kid,” Steger said. “He’s built like a safety, but he’s physical and gets after people. He can play in space and do things like a hybrid type.”
As for Beverly, he is joining the football program after playing well in basketball.
“We are excited with what he brings,” said Steger. “He comes from the basketball court and moves well. We will wait to see what we’ve got when we get to hit some people. Any time you have an athlete on the field, it’s positive.”