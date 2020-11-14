The Sullivan Central basketball team is currently under quarantine after head coach Derek McGhee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The Cougars’ Hall of Champions games against Unaka and Hampton have been cancelled. The team is scheduled to return to practice Sunday, Nov. 22 and start play in the Food City Thanksgiving tournament at Sullivan East High School the following day.
Sullivan Central started practice the first of November. McGhee said he had taken the recommended precautions, but started feeling bad over the weekend and was tested Monday. Once the test was positive, all basketball activities were shut down.
“I had been doing all the right things, not been around anybody, wearing my mask,” McGhee said. “I hadn’t been feeling well. Once I got tested, they quarantined my whole basketball team.”
McGhee stated he is feeling better now. He still doesn’t have the senses of smell or taste and is tired, but shows no other symptoms. To his knowledge, none of the other coaches or any of the players have been ill.