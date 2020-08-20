Against a lot of odds, high school football is back.
And taking center stage is the longstanding rivalry between Science Hill and Elizabethton.
The Class 6A Hilltoppers will travel to meet the Class 4A defending state champion Cyclones in the 2020 season opener at Citizens Bank Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.
Because of the pandemic, football practice started a week late and some teams were forced to cancel their season openers. And even for the ones who made it through to game day, things will look a lot different at the stadiums.
If this were a normal year, attendance for the game would likely have rivaled the jam-packed scenes at the Cyclones’ two showdowns against Greeneville last year. With Elizabethton coming off its perfect 15-0 season and first state championship since 1938, fan interest would have been at an all-time high.
Instead attendance will be very limited. Science Hill received only 128 tickets while Cyclones’ fans can only get in with a family connection to players, cheerleaders, band or chorus groups.
The good news for those who can’t be at the stadium is the game will be televised by WCYB.
“We will only have 128 of our fans, so it will definitely be different,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “But I think we will just play football. Our team is happy to play football. They are happy to do something different to get their minds off of this stuff.
“This game is always great, always a good atmosphere. And for those who can’t watch in person, they can watch on Channel 5.”
Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten said he expects a lot of excitement.
“I still think it will be a good amount of people,” Witten said. “Our band will be here and there will still be more people than we have for some games. The kids’ families and loved ones will be in the stands. It is still going to be a good atmosphere under the circumstances.”
Carter said the opener could produce some interesting moments.
“We’ve had just three weeks to practice,” he said. “We expect some things to be sloppy, but we hope not.”
Witten said the teams won’t know as much about themselves.
“We’ve had no scrimmages and no jamboree,” he said. “It’s kind of tough going into game one. The first series or two, it will take a little bit to get used to live tackling, really for the first time.”
KEY ELEMENTS
Here are some of the things that set this year’s game apart from others:
• Elizabethton was the first TSSAA state champion among teams from Washington, Sullivan and Carter counties since Tennessee High won a truncated playoff title in 1972.
• The Cyclones have won two in a row against the Hilltoppers, and seek their first three-game streak in 26 years.
• Science Hill is coming off a 4-7 season, taking it on the chin with younger players who return with valuable experience under their belts.
• Even with their youth, the Hilltoppers produced one of only three one-score games against the Cyclones’ last season. It was a 28-20 decision.
• Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter wasn’t on the sidelines last year because of a one-game suspension from the 2018 playoffs, an impactful absence in a tight game.
“He is as good as there is around here at calling plays,” Witten said.
STATEWIDE STANDOUTS
For the Cyclones it starts with junior quarterback Bryson Rollins, a Class 4A Mr. Football semifinalist last year.
“We have a solid offensive line to protect him,” Witten said. “And he can make plays with his feet, too. His arm has gotten stronger and he’s a year older.”
Rollins ranks No. 1 in the state among returning quarterbacks in TD passes (30 in 2019) and No. 5 in passing yards (2,208 yards).
His favorite throwing target will be senior standout wide receiver Parker Hughes, who ranks No. 1 in the state among returning receivers in terms of touchdowns (19 last season) and No. 2 in total yards (1,015).
HILLTOPPERS TO WATCH
Science Hill has a new quarterback in Jaxon Diamond.
“He made a huge jump from his sophomore to his junior year,” Carter said.
The Hilltoppers will look for key plays from receiver Cole Torbett, who had 60 receptions last year.
“Science Hill has a lot of skill weapons,” Witten said. “And the offensive line is a year older with valuable experience.”
At the running back position, Science Hill will likely work by committee with Baylor Brock and Justus Sutton leading the way.
Defensively, linebackers Cade Fleeman and Sutton are at the forefront.
OTHER THREATS
The Cyclones boast LaDarian Avery, Nate Stephens and Cade Russell in the backfield.
“We can’t let them sustain the run,” Carter said. “But then you’ve got No. 7 (Hughes) out there, and he’s one of the biggest threats around.”
Leading the way on defense is senior linebacker Deuce Morton. Also, Jake Roberts is a playmaking threat in the secondary.
“They have most of their people returning,” Carter said. “And if you have a state championship you pretty much know what you do. I think we’re a much better football team than we were last year, all the way around. Our kids will come to play.”