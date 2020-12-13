Before Elizabethton scored a single point in Saturday’s championship game, the Cyclones were counting on a player who likely wouldn’t get anything more than passing mention in the public eye despite his importance to the team.

But before any play could turn into something explosive, a sharp shotgun snap provided the necessary fuel.

An unsung hero is defined as one who does great deeds but receives little or no recognition for them. That’s why Colby Garland was the epitome of an unsung hero for a team that capped off a second straight perfect football season with a 41-14 win over Haywood in the Class 4A title game at Cookeville’s Tucker Stadium.

And if anyone wants further proof of Garland’s important role, consider the Cyclones’ first touchdown of the game. It will go down in history that a 53-yard scoring dash by Parker Hughes, just over two minutes into the game, set Elizabethton on course for a date with destiny.

Hughes — who would go on to earn the Class 4A Mr. Football award just three days after helping the Cyclones rack up the third title in school history — produced many other big plays in the game and certainly earned the honors that came his way.

But it behooves the true football fan to recognize the elements provided by players like Garland on that play.

ANATOMY OF A TOUCHDOWN

First, Garland had to survey the defense and get into his snap stance — which in the Elizabethton offense is always of the shotgun nature.

Pretty easy, right? Well …

“You gotta have good technique and make sure your feet are aligned right,” Garland said. “If you are on your heels or toes too much, it can determine whether the snap is too high or too low. If your left foot is in front of your right foot, the snap could go right. You have to really work with it. It takes lots of practice for me.”

Let’s digress for a moment …

A DECADE EARLIER

Garland was actually practicing for the snap of that big touchdown 10 years earlier. Yes, in elementary school.

“I’ve actually been a center, shotgunning since second grade,” Garland said.

His position choice didn’t mesh with his dad’s long-term plans. A receiver back in the day, dad envisioned his son following in his skill-position footsteps.

“He wanted me to be a receiver, or a quarterback, or a safety,” Garland said. “I said, ‘No, I want to play center. The plays start with me.’ He looked at me kind of funny, but I have loved it ever since. That’s the story of how I became a center.”

So think about how it played out: Garland’s future would put him as the center of attention — just not in the same sense as a quarterback, running back or receiver.

BACK TO SATURDAY

After four plays moved the ball to the Elizabethton 47-yard line, things were set for the watershed moment.

Garland took his stance and delivered the typical on-target snap to Bryson Rollins. But that wasn’t the end of Garland’s involvement. A rather robust nose tackle for Haywood presented an issue.

“You have to flip the switch,” Garland said. “Once the snap comes natural, you can’t really focus on it. You are trying to drive guys back as far as you can while making sure your hands are inside. That comes with technique.”

Through hard work, Garland created a seamless transition from snapper to blocker.

“I worked on snapping and stepping at the same time,” he said. “That way you’re not behind at all. You’re at the same level as your teammates.”

Still more to come on the big play, but let’s take a side road for a moment …

BROTHERS IN ARMS

Garland is like the point guard of the offensive line, and he helps Cole Morganstern, Wesley Erwin, Conner Johnson, Owen Slagle and Cameron Smith work together in unison.

It’s a bond that goes beyond making plays on the football field.

“I love all of those guys,” Garland said. “We do everything together. We have a real close connection. Cole and Wes and Conner, they are my best friends and probably will be for the rest of my life. I am so thankful to have spent two years with them.”

Garland said he knows the offensive line doesn’t get a lot of notice, but it’s fine with him.

“We understand,” he said. “That’s why we do our best to make the skill guys look good and they get the recognition. We’re not about recognition, we’re about hard work and grinding. We put our heads down and work as hard as we can.”

And Garland said coaching made a big difference. Garland and gang didn’t get to the pinnacle on their own.

“They did a really good job getting us ready for the games,” Garland said. “And it showed for the last 30 games. It’s why we have been so successful, the preparation through the weeks.”

A HOLE OPENS

The play call was an inside zone.

Working in tandem, the Cyclones took the nose man out of the play and Garland set his sights on the play-side linebacker. Mission accomplished, Garland delivered the block. That left a lot of space for Hughes, and defensive opponents don’t like what Hughes does with space.

Shedding a desperate attempt by a would-be tackler, Hughes was off to the races.

It was 7-0 and there was plenty of work left to do.

But the message, loud and clear, was sent.

“We hit them right in the mouth from the opening play,” Garland said. “That set the tone for the rest of the game. After the first drive, I feel like they knew they were going to have a long game with us.”

Long game, indeed. This was the second straight year the Cyclones turned up the heat from start to finish, and perfection came calling once again.