KODAK — Stellar pitching by Sevier County stumped the Vikings (Tennessee High) in Saturday’s decisive third game of the inaugural East Tennessee High School Baseball League championship series.
Behind the strong right arm of Gage Newsom, the Cavaliers beat the Vikings 3-0 at Smokies Stadium.
Sevier County got a two-out RBI triple from Newsom in the second inning that proved to be one of the momentum-shifting plays on offense.
The Cavs, however, shined even more on the defensive end, turning three double plays in the final three innings to keep the powerful Vikings offense at bay.
Newsom pitched six complete innings, allowing six hits and striking out four on just 72 pitches.
“(Newsom) kind of reminds me of a typical IMAC pitcher,” said Vikings head coach Preston Roberts, whose team finished with a 14-5 record. “We’ve been in the regional the past three years and this looked pretty familiar to us. He pitched backwards and kept us off-balance. He had great command and the defense for them was lights out.”
Mason Johns, who lasted 3⅓ innings on the mound, was the only Viking to record multiple hits — finishing with three singles.
Johns had a rough start to the game, hitting the lead-off man and throwing 38 pitches in the first frame. After a rocky start, he retired eight of the next 11 batters he faced.
Johns finished the contest with nine strikeouts on 96 pitches.
The middle of the Vikings’ lineup (4-5-6 hitters) went a combined 1 for 9.
“I credit that to the pitcher,” Roberts said. “It goes back to the old cliche of good pitching beats good hitting. We had been great offensively last week and we scored like 40 or 50 runs or something.”
For the Cavaliers, Newsome went 2 for 3 and Ben Wilcoxon came up with a RBI single in the first. Collin Shannon had the other RBI for Sevier County with a double in the fifth that scored Shane Scott from second.
Wilcoxon was also credited with the save on the mound as he came in and got the final three outs of the ball game.
The Cavaliers finish with a 17-2 worksheet.
“We had great buy-in for this thing and with it being summertime, you’re always going to lose kids to vacation,” Roberts said. “I was very proud of our team. We treated the regular season like a developmental season and we really tried to go for it in the postseason. This is going to help us on so many levels.”