Former Liberty Bell Middle School standout B.J. Edwards, who moved to Knoxville after his eighth grade year, was chosen Saturday as the TSSAA Mr. Bas- ketball for Division II Class AA.
Edwards, a four-star recruit, averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists this season while helping Catholic reach the state semifinals.
The Irish won the state title in 2020 with Edwards earning most valuable player honors in the tournament.
A junior, the 6-foot-3 point guard has narrowed his list of colleges to Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
HISTORY LESSONS
Cloudland’s girls have never won a state tournament basketball game, but they have been competitive.
The Lady Highlanders lost quarterfinal-round contests in 2013, 2012, 2007, 2003 and 2002. Their closest shot at a win came in 2003 against Moore County, a game Cloudland led by five points with under five minutes left in the game.
In 2012, the Lady Highlanders led eventual state champion Clay County late in the third quarter. In 2013, Cloudland trailed by just two points entering the fourth quarter against eventual runner-up Union City.
In the other two appearances, Cloudland wasn’t in the hunt down the stretch in losses to University School of Jackson in 2002 and Jackson County in 2007.
Cloudland (21-6) will play Loretto (18-7) in Wednesday’s Class A quarterfinal at 12:30 p.m. in Murfreesboro.
Another representative from District 1 is North Greene. The Lady Huskies are making their sixth appearance. They finished as state runner-up in 2011 with a heartbreaking overtime loss to Wayne County in the finals. North Greene erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and actually took the lead with under a minute to go in regulation.
In this year’s quarterfinals North Greene will face Gibson County, which is technically the defending state champion as it won in 2019 and reached the semifinals before the tournament was canceled in 2020.
DON’T LOOK AT THE RECORD
Loretto’s 18-7 record may not look that intimidating, but the Lady Mustangs have played a brutal schedule and been competitive throughout.
Their seven losses were against Class AAA state qualifier Lebanon, Upperman (ranked No. 1 in Class AA all season before getting upset in the region semifinals), Brentwood (ranked in top five in Class AAA before getting upset in the region semifinals), and a 59-50 loss to Olive Branch, Mississippi — which finished 24-1 and won its third straight Class 6A state title on Saturday.
Loretto also had three losses to Summertown, which is ranked No. 2 in Class A and all three of the Lady Eagles’ losses were against Class AAA teams.
Loretto defeated Alabama Class 4A state champion Florence Rogers, and Mississippi Class 3A state champion Belmont. Also, the Lady Mustangs defeated McKenzie, which was 26-1 prior to the region semifinal matchup with Loretto.
And the Lady Mustangs will have arguably the best player in the tournament in 5-foot-11 junior Karly Weathers. The point guard, who is a finalist for the Miss Basketball award, averaged 24 points per game in the regional and sectional rounds.
Weathers — the daughter of former major-league pitcher David Weathers and sister of San Diego Padres’ minor league pitcher Ryan Weathers — has already received scholarship offers from the Lady Vols, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Missouri.
As a freshman in 2019, Weathers scored 26 points in the championship game loss to Gibson County.
KNOXVILLE CATHOLIC
Former Daniel Boone coach Travis Mains guided the Lady Irish to the Division II Class AA state basketball finals, but his team came up short in a 41-34 decision against Memphis Hutchison on Saturday.
Former Science Hill standout Jeila Greenlee led Catholic with 11 points. Former Liberty Bell Middle School standout Sydney Mains, a freshman, totaled nine points.
STATE BOUND?
Only 23 of the 24 spots had been filled as of Monday for the girls state basketball tournament because of an unusual situation in West Tennessee.
After Arlington’s win over Dyer County in the Region 7-AAA semifinals on March 2 — according to a Daily Memphian story, which referred to a police report — Dyer County coach Derek McCord was assaulted in the parking lot following the game. The alleged assailant was identified as the son of Arlington coach Ashley Shields. The report also said Shields’ son was driven from the scene by an Arlington girls basketball player.
The latter got the TSSAA involved and Arlington was removed from postseason play. Arlington forfeited the region championship to Hardin County.
However, a group of Arlington parents filed a court injunction, and Arlington was restored to the postseason as a region runner-up. The sectional game against Collierville was moved to Monday, rescheduled for Tuesday, and then moved back to Monday because of a judge’s ruling.
The winner of the game earned a matchup against Murfreesboro Blackman in Thursday’s state quarterfinal contest.
CLASS AA ODDITY
Grainger will play Maplewood in the quarterfinals of the Class AA tournament, and the Lady Grizzles enter having played three times as many games as the Panthers.
Grainger is 33-3 while Maplewood, which started the season late because of the pandemic, has a record of 11-1.
FAVORITES
Class AAA
Bradley Central and Bearden, which could be headed for a semifinal showdown, have been No. 1 and No. 2 all season the Class AAA rankings.
Favorite: Bearden
Class AA
With No. 1 Jackson South Side and No. 2 Upperman out of the mix, five teams can lay claim to the role of favorite: Westview, Grainger, Macon County, Northview Academy and Meigs County. None of them have a state title in the trophy case.
Favorite: Westview
Class A
It may come down to a potential semifinal showdown between Gibson County and Summertown, but Clarkrange has eight titles and can’t be ignored.
Favorite: Gibson County
GOLF UPDATE
Wally Proffitt has taken over as the head boys golf coach at Tennessee High.
Proffitt is leaving the Vikings’ football staff after 25 years to move into the new role. He replaces Bob Zeiger, a 49-year veteran of the Tennessee High golf program who retired after the 2020 season.