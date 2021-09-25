BRISTOL — Perfect running weather and fast times were the stories on Saturday at the 30th annual Bristol Cross cross country meet at Steele Creek Park.
And boy did Knox Catholic freshman Keegan Smith ever impress.
Smith covered the rolling 5-kilometer course in a blazing 15:44.5, winning by 37 seconds over Abingdon’s Isaac Thiessen. Smith’s time is third-best all-time on the hilly, double-loop course behind only record holder Carter Coughlin (Knox Webb) and Ben Varghese (Daniel Boone).
The Steele Creek course has seen seven Foot Locker national finalists — Fleet Hower (Marion), Griff Graves (Abingdon), Quintin McKinnish (Morristown West), Zach Long (Grainger), Luke Meade (Sullivan East), Carter Coughlin (Knox Webb) and Jake Renfree (Knox Catholic) — on the boys' side and Smith arguably put on a better performance than all of them.
“I wanted to get out and create separation at the start,” Smith said. “I just settled in and knew I really didn’t have to do anything special.
“This is definitely a challenging course, but if you use the downhills, you can still get a fast time.”
Smith blitzed the opening mile in 4:55 and already had nearly a 50-yard gap, but he kept the pedal to the metal and increased his lead as the race went on.
Even though Smith’s dominating win drew a lot of praise from the large crowd, Abingdon pulled off the team title win over the Irish in the small schools division, racking up 31 points. It is the first team title in any division for the Falcons since 1994.
And in the combined team scores, Abingdon was again on top, beating out teams like Science Hill and Jefferson County that are over twice its size.
Behind Thiessen was sophomore Jack Bundy (fifth in 16:58.2), sophomore Rives Boltwood (eighth in 17:07.1), junior Todd Pillion II (14th in 17:36.8) and freshman Gregory Poisson (15th in 17:39.4).
“I wanted to stay with Keegan as long as I could, but he took it out in like a 2:20 first 800 and I knew it was a bad idea to try to stay with him,” Thiessen said. “We didn’t even have our second runner (Dylan Phillips) with us today, but I can’t say that I’m really surprised. I know a lot of people are, though.”
The Hilltoppers did win the large schools title with 56 points. Owen Johnson was the top runner for the Johnson City squad, running 17:41.2 and garnering runner-up honors in the large schools division (16th overall).
DUNCAN DAZZLES AGAIN
Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan is having quite the final go-around.
She won last week at Fender’s Farm, powering past Asheville’s Natalie Nery in the final 100 yards. This week, it was a déjà vu of sorts as Nery and Duncan were together through the first two miles.
Duncan put in a strong surge on the back part of the course and created a gap that was insurmountable. Duncan’s winning time was 19:05.9 and she became the first individual champion from Science Hill since 2009 — when Molly Foster won as a freshman.
Nery finished second in 19:18.4 while Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington — the early race leader and defending champion — finished seventh overall in 19:46.8.
“I was really excited to win this one. I am not the biggest fan of this course,” Duncan said. “It’s so much more difficult than the other ones. The team did really well today and I’m really proud of them.”
The Lady ’Toppers were victorious for the second consecutive week, taking the large schools title in a final tally of 44 points. David Crockett was runner-up with 68.
Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee was the top Virginian, finishing fifth overall in 19:37.2. Her time is the fastest for a Virginian on the course since Marion’s Melanie Rice ran 19:35.0 in 2008.
“I felt pretty good out there today,” Jessee said. “We’ve been working a lot on hills in practice. We’ve been trying to really close the gaps on the team side and we’re really excited for district and region that’s coming up.”
Savannah Rivera of the Knoxville Ambassadors was the top finisher for the small schools, running 19:28.5 and finished third overall.
The Lady Ambassadors captured small schools team title, racking up 58 points to easily outdistance runner-up Abingdon (82).