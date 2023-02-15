CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Western Carolina hadn’t swept East Tennessee State on the basketball court in 38 years. That all changed Wednesday night.
The Catamounts completed a season sweep with a 68-66 victory at Ramsey Center as the Bucs missed two shots in the final seconds.
It was the first regular-season sweep for Western Carolina (15-13 overall, 8-7 SoCon) over ETSU (10-18, 6-9) since the 1984-85 season and the Catamounts completed it by pulling away from a close game in the second half and then hanging on.
With Western Carolina leading 68-61, the Bucs put together a comeback. DeAnthony Tipler made a 3-pointer and Jalen Haynes scored to make it 68-66.
When Haynes got a rebound with 17 seconds left, ETSU had a chance to tie and win. Haynes got the ball inside and was quickly double teamed. He drew contact and missed from close range, but got the rebound and passed out to Jamarius Hairston, whose potentially-winning 3-pointer bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
It was ETSU’s ninth loss by four points or fewer.
“Every loss that happens is disappointing,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I just told a locker room full of young men who care, who are crying their eyeballs out, we had a chance to snatch a great road win.”
ETSU forward Jaden Seymour fouled out after colliding with Russell Jones 65 feet from the basket with 8:27 left. The Catamounts went up 58-48 on Jones' free throws and stretched the lead to 12 points seconds later on a layup from Jones.
The Bucs outscored the Catamounts 18-8 the rest of the way, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Jordan King led ETSU with 23 points and six assists. He made all 10 of his free throws. Haynes and Tipler had 12 points apiece.
Tyler Harris led Western Carolina with 14 points. He was 4 for 5 on 3 pointers. Vonterius Woolbright had 12 points, while Trey Jackson had 11 and Colin Granger had 10. Jackson was coming off a 47-point outing.
Western Carolina led by as many as seven points in the first half before settling for a 32-30 advantage heading into intermission.
The Bucs were 1 for 10 on 3-pointers in the first half — including missing their first eight attempts. Two of those 3-pointers were launched by Allen Strothers, whom teams have been leaving open and begging to shoot. He entered the game 1 for 17 on threes since the SoCon schedule began.
Strothers finally connected early in the second half and his basket gave the Bucs a 35-34 lead.
ETSU wound up 6 of 23 from long range and shot less than 40% overall. Western Carolina was 7 for 14 on 3-pointers and made 52% of its field goals.
“It comes down to making shots,” Oliver said. “What teams are doing, they’re crowding the paint and just not guarding several of our guys.”
The Bucs play Furman on Sunday at 6 p.m. in a game being televised by ESPNU.