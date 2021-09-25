The first annual "Roy 'Bang Bang' King Box Off" took place Saturday afternoon at Carver Rec Center with over 20 boxing matches featuring fighters of different ages and weight classes.
Friends saw it as the perfect way to pay tribute to the late Roy King Jr., a former WBC United States Super Middleweight champion.
“Roy King started the dream of a great boxing town here in Johnson City,” said Kenny McDermott, who serves as coach at the gym King owned in downtown Johnson City. “Ultimately, the reality is he died for it. The promoters told him that he would be paid an extra $1,500 if he made it the whole fight.
“He did that and we owe the responsibility of keeping his dream alive. That’s what we’re trying to do here, raise money to keep the doors open.”
McDermott was referring to a January 2020 light heavyweight bout against Seno Agbeko in Nashville. King went the distance in the eight-round fight, but collapsed a few minutes afterwards. He died from the injuries sustained in the grueling bout 13 months later.
To say that King loved the sport of boxing is an understatement. He especially loved introducing the sport to others. That’s why Saturday featured many three-round amateur bouts.
“Riser (Roger Hensley) put together a great show for us. We had teams from all over, from Ohio, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and in Tennessee, teams from Nashville and Chattanooga,” McDermott said. “We were really pleased with the turnout.”
They were pleased with the quality of the fights as well. The second half of the card began with four hard-hitting fights going the distance. Seth Duran scored a unanimous decision over Will Moses in a 165-pound fight.
Kent Tauner won at 140 pounds over Roger Medrano, while Dave Chisholm beat Titus Carter at 195 in a fight which Carter was given a standing eight count.
It set the stage for hometown fighter Jonathan Carillo, representing King’s Boxing, to earn a tough decision over Nashville fighter Matt Collado in a 150-pound bout. Others representing King’s Boxing included Trenton Cornett, Andrew Hensley, Dre Simmons and Kemper Johnson.
McDermott talked about a core of King's friends working together to keeping the gym going.
“Brad Austin comes in and he has so much knowledge with boxing. He helps me out a lot,” McDermott said. “Sometimes, I will be training someone and he will see something to point out. Dustin Long will take one of them off to the side and show them something.
"Mike Hollifield is also there in the gym helping. Then, Riser and Justin Cornett help with the administrative work. They take a lot of things off me so I can focus on training kids.”