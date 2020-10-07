MANCHESTER — Kara Carter of Sullivan South had a blistering final round of 6-under-par 66 with no bogeys to capture the TSSAA Large Class girls individual state girls’ championship Wednes- day at WillowBrook Golf Club.
In fact, the top two golfers in the state came from Kingsport with Dobyns-Bennett’s Isabella van der Biest finishing runner-up after leading Tuesday’s first round.
Not even van der Biest could keep pace with her close friend on Wednesday. After opening with four pars, Carter had three straight birdies on holes No. 5 through No. 7. On the back nine, she matched the 33 score with pars on No. 12, No. 15 and No. 16.
Her two-day total of 6-under 138 was the fourth-best in state history and five strokes better than van der Biest’s 1-under 143.
After top-10 finishes at the last three state tournaments, Carter was glad to bring home a state title in Sullivan South’s final year as a high school. A senior, she is committed to Xavier University.
“It’s been a long four years and I’m glad to finally close it out,” Carter said. “It’s a mixture of joy, relief, everything good and bad. To play with Isabella and we’re good friends with the other two girls we were playing with, it was a fun day.”
Close it out was an understatement with Carter’s one-day round, the fifth best in state history. She was particularly strong with her short game.
“When I hit it, my proximity to the hole was better than yesterday,” she said. “When it wasn’t, my putting saved me.”
Van der Biest was looking for her second state championship after winning in 2018. She entered the day with a two-stroke lead after posting a 4-under 68. She finished with a 3-over 75 Wednesday, which was still good enough to maintain the runner-up finish by one stroke over Station Camp’s Lynn Lim.
“You can’t do anything about it when someone is playing that good,” said van der Biest, who is committed to Alabama. “I played solid, but I didn’t make as many putts as yesterday. It was still a solid round.”
Isabella Adkins of Tennessee High finished fourth at 145. She and twin sister Noelia posted a team score of 7-over 295, just one stroke behind Station Camp for the team championship. Maddie Simcox added a two-day total of 159, which didn’t count toward the team score.
Still, it was a quite a showing for the Tri-Cities girls contingent.
“I’m really proud of us and felt we represented the Tri-Cities well,” van der Biest said. “I was a little emotional. Everyone this morning was like how excited they were to leave and I’m thinking that I’m going to cry on the 18th hole. This was a good way to end it.”
SCIENCE HILL SOPHOMORE
Science Hill sophomore John Cheek had a memorable state tournament on the boys’ side.
He followed up Tuesday’s round of 74 with a 1-under 71 on Wednesday to finish at 1-over 145, fifth in the individual standings. Cheek got off to a strong start with birdies on two of the first three holes.
“I hit my irons a lot better today and putted really well,” Cheek said. “I played better on the front, but the back was solid. It’s a good start on building for next year. It was a great experience.”
Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle had a stellar second round, going 5-under 67 to finish at 2-over 146 overall. He placed ninth as an individual, while Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace was 16th after a two-day total of 5-over 149.
Lance Simpson of Farragut won the individual title. He shot a 64 Wednesday to finish 13-under 131, two strokes ahead of Jackson Herrington of Dickson County.
TEAM STANDINGS
Dobyns-Bennett finished eighth in the boys’ team standings with a two-day total of 327. It was 27 strokes off the pace of state champion Farragut and two strokes behind seventh-place Oakland.
Taylor Kilgore led the way for the Indians. After a disappointing 80 in round one, Kilgore bounced back to shoot even-par at 72 on day two. Sam Barbour scored a 79 in his second round, followed by Zac Fletcher with an 81, William Garst with an 83 and Ethan Lawson with an 84.
“Taylor deserves everything good that happened to him today,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Michael Holt. “He’s poured his heart and soul into this well over the four years I had him at D-B. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of a bounce-back round.
“That says nothing less about the other seniors. Zac and William poured their hearts and souls into this. They’re great golfers and have earned the respect of those across the state. Obviously, we wanted better, but being one of the top-eight teams in the state, you can’t be too sad. You realize what an accomplishment it is.”