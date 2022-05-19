The Tri-Cities’ largest cycling event, the Carter County Omnium, is scheduled to return June 4-5 with racers coming in from 25 states and as far away as Australia.
The three-race event offers cash prices over $12,000 and is highlighted by the 37th annual Carter County Roan Groan, the premier road race in the area with its unique mountaintop finish at Carver’s Gap.
There is also the Ballad Health Time Trial, a 3.2-mile ride with a 1-mile climb in the Temple Hill area of Unicoi County.
It wraps up Sunday, June 5 with the Carter County Bank Criterium, which takes place over a half-mile course in downtown Elizabethton and goes by the historic covered bridge. For the novices, it’s a closed-course with the bicycles drafting and using other techniques you often see in NASCAR races.
Steven Bassett, the two-time reigning champion of the Omnium, won’t be back to defend his championship as he’s competing in Europe.
The Knoxville rider swept both the Roan Groan, which he won for a third time, and the Omnium last season. It was his second sweep, also completing the tough challenge in 2019.
He capped off his 2021 victory in style by also winning the Criterium. Colorado rider Richard Arnopol was second to Bassett in the overall standings with North Carolina racer Will Hardin third.
Bassett said through a press release Thursday, ”Roan Groan is without a doubt Tennessee’s most iconic course. It’s always a pleasure to race up Roan Mountain. Great races are hard to come by these days and the Carter County Omnium has held its place as one of the best races in the country.”
One champion returning is Mitchell Hopkins in the Masters 40+ division. There were 338 racers from 25 states in 2021 with many of them rookies to the course.
Devraj Grewal from Australia brings an international flair to the race. In past years, pro riders have come from Colombia, Italy, Great Britain and New Zealand to compete.
It’s little wonder with the Roan Groan providing such a unique challenge. For the Pro 1/2 category, the race goes from Elizabethton’s Cat Island Park to Carver’s Gap with 80 miles of terrain in Carter and Unicoi Counties.
The total climb is 9,747 feet as the race finishes with a 7.5-mile, category-1 climb of 2,584 feet.
According to the press release, Bassett averaged 23 mph and still had to sprint to the mountaintop for the win. Arnopol had broken away from the pack and built a substantial lead before Bassett and his teammate Nate Brown, a Tour de France veteran, made up more than a two-minute deficit.
Bassett edged California resident Miles Hubbard by one second with the top six riders separated by six seconds.
For the Women’s Pro 1/2, it is a 55-mile course with 7,020 feet of climbing. North Carolina rider Florence Howden swept the Roan Groan and Time Trials in 2021 to take the overall Omnium title. Debbie Milne, the 2020 Omnium champion from Greenville, South Carolina, won Sunday’s Criterium.
For the lower category riders, the Roan Groan short course features 30 miles and 4,040 feet of climbing.
Registration for the race is still open on the Carter County Omnium website.