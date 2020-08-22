It’s a red light on memory lane that Todd Barnett is happy to obey.
In his final performance as a high school football player, Barnett passed for two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions to help the 1980 Cloudland Highlanders edge visiting Hampton 22-20 in overtime.
Nearly 40 years in the past, that early November clash rounded out a 6-4 season for coach John Orr’s team. “For a number of reasons,” the game is Barnett’s favorite from his time in a CHS uniform.
“They were, without a doubt, our biggest rival,” Barnett, currently the principal at Science Hill, said of the Bulldogs. “The communities were similar, everyone from both teams and communities knew each other and were, for the most part, friends except during the games.
“Our senior class had never beaten them, although we were close a time or two. And they were a really good team year in and year out. Finally, we were especially motivated because they had beaten us 14-12 in the second game of the season, which eventually led to them making the playoffs while we had to stay home at the end of the season — even though we had won our conference (Appalachian).”
Because the rematch was a non-district affair, the Watauga Conference’s Bulldogs had already claimed the area’s lone Class A playoff berth. Still, the Highlanders were hungry to end a six-game losing streak in the series — and things were headed that way till Hampton, which entered with a 7-1 record, rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to go up 20-14 in OT.
Cloudland, however, countered with a Barnett-to-Jeff Boone 8-yard TD. From there, the senior quarterback and Victor Burleson hooked up for a game-ending, two-point conversion.
The late dramatics, conveyed Barnett, fell in line with a summer dream he had earlier that year.
“In the dream we had gone to overtime and we had called a pass play to score,” he said. “So when we actually played the game and it went to overtime, I knew exactly which plays we were going to run.”
Orr allowed his QB to spring those plays into action.
“For me, it was truly a case of winning the game before we played it,” Barnett said.
Cloudland led 6-0 at the half on Greg Stocton’s 2-yard TD run. Boone turned a third-quarter pass from Barnett (7 of 16, 141 yards) into an electrifying 88-yard score, then made a two-point catch as the ‘Landers beat Hampton for the first time since 1974.