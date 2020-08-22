ROGERSVILLE — Lovingly known as the “Cardiac Kids,” the 1994 Cherokee football team advanced all the way to the state semifinals and it remains the best season in school history.
Under legendary head coach Mike Sivert, the Chiefs opened the season with a loss to Morristown East and then ripped off three straight wins.
In a penalty-laden game at Sullivan North, the Chiefs fell again 28-10.
During the season, Cherokee came from behind eight different times and it was mostly behind a ferocious defense. That unit was headlined Hayward Hayes, a defensive back/linebacker that elevated everyone else on the field to a different playing level.
The Chiefs rolled to an 8-2 record and met Sullivan North in the first round of the playoffs inside the Big Red Valley.
In playoff wins over North (14-12), Shelbyville (21-7) and Knox Powell (24-21), the Chiefs rallied from an early deficit in each one before facing mighty Cleveland.
The Blue Raiders were in the midst of one of the best stretches in the history of Tennessee high school football. They had won back-to-back state championships, each with an unbeaten 15-0 mark.
Cherokee’s magical season came to a screeching halt, losing 38-6 on the road and Cleveland would go on to win another state title that season.