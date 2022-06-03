It took Owen Carapelotti just two swings to send the Elizabethton River Riders on their way to their second win in as many nights.
Carapelotti hit home runs in each of the first two innings Friday night, leading the Rivers Riders to an 11-5 victory over the homestanding Johnson City Doughboys in front of a large crowd at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Carapelotti, Elizabethton’s catcher who plays at Georgetown, started the scoring with a two-run homer to right field in the first inning. He followed that up in the second with a monstrous three-run blast over the wall just right of center field.
The win capped a season-opening two-game sweep for Elizabethton.
Austin Roccaforte went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs for the River Riders. He had a two-run home run of his own after not hitting a home run this spring at Houston Baptist.
Every Elizabethton starter reached base safely for the second night in a row.
TOUGH START
Johnson City starter Nathan Hickman, who plays at East Tennessee State, was tagged for seven runs on nine hits while lasting just two innings.
Hickman went 2-1 with a 5.26 ERA this spring for the Bucs.
CLAWING BACK
Elizabethton was up 8-2 after three innings and never trailed. The Doughboys fought back from the early deficit, scoring two runs on Isasiah Frost’s bases-loaded double in the third and getting a run-scoring double from Logan Hugo in the fifth to make it 8-5.
Elizabethton put an end to that comeback with a three-run seventh, keyed by Roccaforte’s home run.
THREE UP, THREE DOWN
Johnson City’s third pitcher, Kingsport native Brogan Beckner, struck out the side in the top of the sixth inning. Beckner, a former Dobyns-Bennett High School star, is on the team at Liberty University.
Michael Esposito, who pitches at South Carolina, also struck out three Elizabethton batters in the ninth.
BY THE NUMBERS
Justin Greene, a Milligan University outfielder who transferred from Louisiana-Lafayette, had three of the Doughboys’ seven hits.
Frost had two hits and two RBIs.
Elizabethton’s Cole Rodriguez (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win.
UP NEXT
The Doughboys play host to the the Pulaski River Turtles on Saturday at 7 p.m. Elizabethton has its home opener Saturday night as the Danville Otterbots come to town.