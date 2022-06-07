ELIZABETHTON — Owen Carapellotti changed the story with one giant swing.
The Elizabethton designated hitter crushed a three-run walk-off homer over the right-center field fence, lifting the River Riders to an 8-6 win over Johnson City on Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Carapellotti’s dramatic hit sent the Doughboys to their sixth straight loss to start the season. Elizabethton improved to 5-1.
The game featured a combined 33 strikeouts by both teams.
TOUGH LUCK
Carapellotti erased a terrific outing from Johnson City starter Anthony Neubeck.
Neubeck, a rising sophomore from the University of Missouri, collected 13 strikeouts in five innings of work. Allowing only two hits and not walking a batter, Neubeck needed only 82 pitches — 55 of them for strikes — to cruise through five innings. One of the two runs he surrendered was unearned.
Neubeck made nine starts for Missouri this season, finishing with a record of 3-3 and an ERA of 5.63. He pitched against Tennessee on April 9, allowing three runs in 4 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
In his first Appalachian League start on June 2, also against the River Riders, Neubeck had five strikeouts and allowed two runs in four innings. This time he left with Johnson City leading 5-2, but the River Riders rallied for a tie.
WOULD-BE HERO
Michael Moss had what looked like the game-winning hit for the Doughboys.
In the top of the ninth inning, he authored a booming RBI double over the center fielder’s head for a 6-5 lead.
COMEBACK
Ty Peters got the party started for the River Riders with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the seventh to make it 5-3. With one out, Marcus Sanders drove a line drive over the right field fence with a runner on base to tie the game.
UP FIRST
Sanders got things started nicely for Elizabethton with a one-out double in the bottom of the first inning. He promptly stole third and scored when the catcher’s throw sailed down the left field line.
DOUGHBOYS MOVE AHEAD TWICE
Johnson City took a 2-1 lead thanks to a bases-loaded two-out error that allowed two runs to score in the top of the second.
Elizabethton got even in the bottom half on Brennan Orf’s towering home run over the short-porch right field fence.
But the Doughboys got more help from Elizabethton in the fourth inning in the form of a bases-loaded hit batter. Matt Miceli took the painful RBI for a 3-2 lead.
Isaiah Frost drove in a pair of runs with a two-out single to push the Doughboys ahead, 5-2.
THE LEADERS
Frost finished with three hits and two RBIs.
For Elizabethton, Peyton Basler had three hits while Orf, Sanders and Zachary Freeman had two apiece.
UP NEXT
The Doughboys travel to play Kingsport on Wednesday at 7 p.m.