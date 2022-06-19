BRISTOL — Make it a half-dozen for Ron Capps.
The two-time and defending NHRA Funny Car champion defeated Tim Wilkerson in Sunday’s Funny Car final at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. It was a record sixth Bristol Funny Car win for the California driver and also tied him with Top Fuel driver Tony Schumacher for most Nitro wins at the iconic East Tennessee drag strip.
Justin Ashley won the Top Fuel crown to prevent Shawn Langdon from doubling up after Langdon’s win in Super Comp.
Capps’ run to his second victory of the season, the first for the Toyota Supra body and 70th of his career, included a win over Paul Lee in the opening round, which he blew the motor at the end of the run.
“What a run we put together and when I stepped off the gas, boom,” Capps said. “I thought, ‘Oh, our new GR Supra body.’ But, it did minimal damage. We had another body in the truck, but it was such a dream to drive that car. All the safety work during the offseason paid off. After that, it was just like a bracket car.”
With quick work by his crew, he scored a win over No. 1 qualifier Robert Hight in the quarterfinal. Capps beat defending race winner Alexis DeJoria in the semifinal for his 134th final-round appearance.
The final was a rematch of the 2021 U.S. Nationals, which Wilkerson won. This time, Capps’ Toyota Supra went 3.984 seconds and 324.36 mph to 4.075 and 315.68 mph for Wilkerson’s Ford Mustang.
John Force, the 16-time world champion, advanced to the semifinals where he lost to Wilkerson. Force had advanced by beating Cruz Pedregon in the quarterfinal round. It was the 110th matchup between the veteran drivers.
It was the first final this season that didn’t involve points leaders Hight or Matt Hagan, each three-time winners. Capps noted that some had called this season a two-car race.
“After our last race, they were saying it’s a two-car race,” Capps said. “I’m sure it was locker-room material for everybody for a two-car race in early June? It gave me a little arsenal, but I thought I’m not going to say anything until we win the race.
“It shows you how tough Funny Car really is. One guy I always bring up is Tim Wilkerson. To see him come alive like he did, he’s going to be tough this summer.”
TOP FUEL
Ashley made the final round for a second straight race. However, he had to come from the No. 14 qualifying spot in the 16-car field. The New York racer beat No. 3 qualifier Josh Hart in round one and defeated Doug Foley in the quarterfinals. He was up to the challenge to down four-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence in the semifinals.
“Beating Steve in the semifinals was great. I have a lot of respect for Steve and his team,” Ashley said. “But we were focused on our team. It was about racing the track and our team. (Crew chiefs) Mike Green and Tommy DeLago did a great job and we were fortunate to collect the win.”
Ashley rocketed down the track in 3.813 seconds at 325.30 mph to best Langdon’s 3.841 pass at 320.51 mph in the final.
Langdon eliminated two-time defending race champion Mike Salinas in the quarterfinals and Antron Brown in the semifinal. Brown beat points leader Brittany Force in a round 2 matchup.
For Ashley, it was a second win of the season and the fourth of his career. It ranked at the top of his list coming on Father’s Day. The trophy was the perfect gift to his father, Mike, who won the Pro Mod class at the 1990 IHRA Springnationals.
“Bristol has so much history. You see all the famous names inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Justin said. “It’s a privilege to race here and being on Father’s Day weekend adds even more prestige. It was very important to win at a track where he had won at.
“I was teasing him earlier and telling him that he’s impossible to shop for. I told him, ‘You’re welcome. Here’s something I can give you.’ It’s so great to win for my dad on Father’s Day.”