BRISTOL — Ron Capps is glad to see the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals back on Father’s Day weekend.
While the two-time and reigning Funny Car champion enjoyed the race being part of the NHRA playoffs last season, the traditional Father’s Day date has special meaning for him.
“Last year, coming here in October was very strange,” Capps said. “Not being here on Father’s Day weekend, it didn’t seem like the same race. I remember my first win here with Don ‘The Snake’ Prudhomme. Harry Gant, another racing legend, was hanging out with us.
“Two times, it has been my birthday when I’ve won on Father’s Day, so it’s been great to take those trophies to my dad.”
Capps, a 68-time winner in the Funny Car ranks, holds the all-time record as a five-time Thunder Valley champion. He explained there’s always a special connection with Bristol, a place he dreamed about as a teenager.
“My dad raced and was a local track champion at a small track. We’d see the NHRA events in California, but we’d read magazines about this legendary track back in the day,” Capps said. “As a kid, I didn’t have football or baseball players on my walls. I had all these drag racers, NASCAR drivers and Indy Car drivers.
“Then, I came here and drove for Snake (Don Prudhomme) and it was crazy to drive for someone that legendary when you built his models. Reading about this place and then very first time I pulled into this place, it’s the same as the NASCAR track where you go, ‘Aaaah.’ Even today, I got chills pulling in here. There’s just something about it.”
Capps is in the first year of team ownership after years of driving for Don Schumacher Racing. He won earlier this season at the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas and comes into Bristol third in the NHRA Camping World Series point standings behind Matt Hagan and Robert Hight.
His team was fast right off the bat with a top speed of 333.82 mph at the season-opening NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California. He was also the No. 1 qualifier at Houston.
Bristol appears to be a great place to gain points as Capps explained his wins have come with different crew chiefs and different teams.
“I know I can come here and have a shot at getting in the final round,” Capps said. “For the crew chiefs, you have to take in some things you don’t necessarily have see on the computers or pen and paper. You have the valley, you have trees and all that oxygen that affect the atmosphere. The really good crew chiefs know how to take that for tuning the engine.
“As a driver, it’s strange to make a run, hit the parachute and have it echo through the mountains. It’s like fireworks going off every run. I joked a couple of years ago that I was going to buy a house here because it feels so much like home. It translates into a good weekend for me all the way around.”
Capps, a 28-year veteran of the Nitro class, is often asked what it’s like to go over 300 mph in a 12,000-horsepower Funny Car. He explained that it takes quite a toll on the human body.
“From a standing spot, I’m going 100 mph in 53 feet,” he said. “It’s 6 g’s and then 8 or 9 g’s when we pull the parachute at the finish line. I’m asked about my neck being stiff. My chiropractor said it’s like sitting at a stop light and being rear-ended by a diesel truck at 35 mph every run we make. There’s a lot going on a short amount of time and it does a lot of damage.”