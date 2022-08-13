KINGSPORT — Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 100th career victory Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
Driving the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, Canter went from fourth place to the lead on the opening lap of the Mod 4 feature. He proceeded to score a flag-to-flag victory at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
The Abingdon driver finished 1.57 seconds ahead of runner-up Chris Amburgey in the No. 17 Ford. Dennis Arnold was third, followed by Michael Newton and Canter’s grandfather, Hershell Robinette, in fifth.
Canter, who scored his eighth win of the season at Kingsport, has also piled up victories at Lonesome Pine Raceway and Motor Mile Speedway to hit the century mark.
“We hit 75 about midway through last season and I didn’t think we’d be at 100 this year, but we’ve racked them up,” Canter said. “I guess that’s the perks of racing at three different tracks. We’ve won every race but one here this season, and every race at Lonesome Pine we’ve attended.”
Most of the wins have come in the black No. 3 his stepfather, Rocky Yates, drove prior to Canter. He has also driven Robinette’s No. 9 Chevrolet to victories in other races. Canter talked about the influence of those two.
“I owe it all to my family and everybody around us like our sponsors and my spotters,” Canter said. “My stepdad Rocky turned me loose in this thing. He didn’t think it would work like this, but we’ve got it going. Rocky and Papaw, they’re top notch and have won a lot of races. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
VANDYKE STREAKING
Kres VanDyke continued his domination of the Late Model Stock class with his ninth straight victory. Once he grabbed the lead in the 60-lap feature, the driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet moved closer to a fourth NASCAR Weekly Series track championship.
VanDyke grabbed the lead from Joey Trent on lap 16 and pulled away to a 4.58-second win over defending track champion Nik Williams in the No. 32 Ford. VanDyke, an Abingdon driver, estimated his career win total around 120 after the race.
“We are just rubbing on this 15 car and talking really good to it,” he joked. “We’re just keeping it going. I can’t tell all my secrets.”
VanDyke and his crew actually made adjustments to the car after practice to get it handling the way he likes it. He was the winning passes on the outside.
Williams, who moved to second in the track point standings, is still trying to figure out how to get around VanDyke and score that first win of the season.
“He’s tough to beat right now. We just have to keep working at it, that’s all I know to do,” Williams said.
Jaiden Reyna finished third in a black No. 5 Chevy provided by VanDyke. Reyna, a 15-year-old in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program, has an affiliation with Hall of Fame car owner Rick Hendrick.
Reyna's car sported Ally sponsorship like that on Alex Bowman’s Cup Series car. He moved past Trent with three laps to go to earn a podium finish.
“I can’t thank Kres VanDyke enough. He gave me a great car,” Reyna said. “Top three is not bad, but I wish a few more things could have gone our way. For our first race here, I thought it was decent.
“This is a unique track. I’ve been to Hickory, Florence and Tri-County, but I’ve never raced a track like this. There’s a definite learning curve, but Kres VanDyke helped a ton.”
Trent, who grabbed the lead from Brad Teague on the opening lap, finished fourth. Hayden Woods crossed the finish line fifth, while Teague was sixth.
OTHER CLASSES
Kingsport driver Keith Helton swept Sportsman features in the white No. 9 Dodge Challenger. He finished ahead of Derek Lane and Marty Tunnell in the first race.
Helton captured his second win of the night and sixth of the season by outrunning Lane and Bruce Crumbley. Kevin Wolfe and Alex Keith finished fourth and fifth in both races.
John Ketron and Brandon Sutherland traded the lead three different times in the Pure 4 feature before the yellow No. 26 of Ketron’s took the lead for good.
It was the second win in two races this season for the Kingsport driver. Sutherland, a Johnson City racer, finished second. Brayden Powers, Kenny Absher and David Trent rounded out the top five.
Daniel McMurray captured his first-ever Street Stock win when Luke Fox was disqualified after colliding with Jamie Meadows on the last lap.
Tony Dockery finished second with Brandon Yarber third. The race was marred by Rob Austin’s hard crash into the turn-1 retaining wall. Austin got out of the car under his own power, but was shaken up and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.