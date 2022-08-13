KINGSPORT — Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 100th career victory Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.

Driving the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, Canter went from fourth place to the lead on the opening lap of the Mod 4 feature. He proceeded to score a flag-to-flag victory at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

