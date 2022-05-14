KINGSPORT — DJ Canipe “flipped the switch” in his favor Saturday night at Kingsport Speedway.
Having trouble with his own truck, he asked to switch vehicles with his good friend Clark Houston prior to the 50-lap Southeast Super Trucks feature. Since Canipe is racing for series points, Houston obliged and let Canipe drive his No. 6 Chevrolet.
Canipe qualified third, behind Tanner Carter in the No. 00and Houstonin his No. 29 machine. However, it didn’t take long for Canipe to assume the lead. Once there, Canipe he stayed out front to beat runner-up Jamie Barbery by 1.436 seconds.
“My truck was running good (for) 5-7 laps, but the farther we ran, the worse it got,” said Canipe, a Fallston, North Carolina, driver and former Legends car champion. “For second round (of practice), Clark and me switched since he’s not running for points. I struggled a little and then got it figured out.
“I could go wherever I wanted to in this truck. Everything DHR has is fast. The driver just has to show up and do his job.”
Barbery, a former Kingsport winner from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, was solid in his No. 21 Ford. Tim Lollis finished third, followed by Kaleb Bradley and Joshua Horniman.
Houston finished three laps off the pace, but felt he was able to find some of the issues plaguing Canipe’s truck.
LIMITED LATE MODEL
Lance Gatlin, the defending champion at Lonesome Pine Raceway, scored his first Kingsport win in a flag-to-flag victory for the Southeast Limited Late Models.
Bryce Applegate in the red No. 45 was closing in on Gatlin’s white and yellow No. 52 Chevrolet near the end of the 50-lap race. Gatlin got through traffic better and won by a half-second.
“He was staying right there with me,” Gatlin said. “Toward the end, I thought the traffic was going to be a hinderance. It ended up helping me.”
The Morristown driver talked about what a special win it was in front of family and friends.
“It is a huge win for me because this is the closest active track to my home,” Gatlin said. “My family and friends can’t typically make the trip to Lonesome Pine or wherever else we run, so this is huge.
“I’ve not been a super fan of this race track, but I always said if I won one here, I would be a lot bigger fan. Tonight proves that.”
Applegate, a former Legends car standout, finished second. South Carolina racer TJ Lollis was third, followed by John Gallman and Joey Braun. Heath Silver, son of former NASCAR Busch Series driver Ronnie Silver, was sixth.
Chase Pollard, the grandson of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Harry Gant, finished ninth.
OTHER RACES
Danny Toney in a No. 51 Ford Fairlane held off a hard-charging Jerry Bryant in a No. 23 Chevrolet Chevelle to win the first of two features for the Carolina Vintage Series. Raymond Sams was third in a Ford Mustang and Johnson City driver Danny Casteel finished fourth in his No. 41 Modified.
“Not too shabby. They wanted me to start in the back and I was good with that,” Casteel said. “We ran this car at Motor Mile two weeks ago and finished seventh. To come here and get another good run on this track, I’m happy.”
Casteel was running second in the second feature when he was spun by Toney early in the race. Toney went on to win after he passed and then held off the red No. 44 of Duffie Sams. Casteel recovered to take third, his best-ever finish at Kingsport.
Cameron Bolin, a former Late Model champion at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina, led from start to finish to win a 20-lap race for the Legends cars. Austin Thompson was second and Brody Gunter placed third.
Hunter Jordan made a last-lap pass of Hunter Morgan to win the night’s opening 20-lap race for the Bandolero cars.