After pushing a well-known opponent to the limit in his last fight, Brandon Calton returns to the cage Saturday night to face Marquell Fulwood-Jones in the heavyweight main event of the Showcase MMA 23 card at MeadowView Convention Center.
Calton, a former ETSU and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman nicknamed the “Bone Crusher,” cut a significant amount of weight from his football days for a fight against Jake Hager in November 2020. Calton made a good account of himself against Hager, a former WWE champion better known under his professional wrestling name Jack Swagger.
Hager, a former All-American wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, won by split decision over Calton (2-1). However, Calton was never taken down in the fight and landed a right cross near the end of the second round that sent Hager’s mouthpiece flying.
Although stunned as the bell sounded, Hager recovered in the third and final round and connected with enough big shots to take the victory.
Fulwood-Jones presents Calton with a different kind of challenge. For one, he has a different frame, a stocky 5-foot-9 and 265 pounds, compared to Hager at 6-4 and 254. His game is more stand-up, a true striker with some serious power.
He won his last two amateur fights by first-round stoppages and will be making his professional debut against Calton. On the other side, Calton, at 6-foot-5, has big advantages in height and leverage.
Calton, who hails from Pennington Gap, Virginia, has been impressive his last two times at MeadowView. He needed just 14 seconds to beat Conway Beaudry in his professional debut and won a second-round TKO against Larry Greene in the main event of the Showcase MMA 13 card.
The co-main event is the an amateur fight for the Showcase MMA lightweight title between “Nasty” Noah Lindsey (5-2) and Ellis Johnson (4-0).
Lindsey, a South Carolina fighter with a 5-2 record, has fought on four previous Showcase cards. He won by chokes in all four fights, including three title defenses, which has led to him ranked as the No. 1 amateur lightweight in Tennessee.
There are other pro and amateur MMA fights, including Johnson City’s Dylan O’Sullivan facing Zachariah Kelly in a middleweight contest. O’Sullivan (3-0) won by knockout his last bout in September. Randall Austin takes on Ka’Sim Ruffin in a battle of unbeaten bantamweights.
Other contests feature kickboxing and submission grappling.