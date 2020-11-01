Former East Tennessee State and Pittsburgh Steelers football player Brandon Calton lost a split decision to former WWE champion Jake Hager in Thursday’s Bellator 250 Mixed Martial Arts fight, but he ultimately came out a winner with a strong showing on a national stage.
In a fight broadcast on the CBS Sports Network, Calton pushed Hager, who wrestles under the name Jack Swagger, to the limit over three five-minute rounds.
“It could have went either way, but you can’t leave it up to the judges,” said Calton, a Pennington Gap, Virginia, fighter who trains with the Johnson City-based Team Oxendine. “In order to win the fight, I needed to knock him out or make him finish.
“But we had a great game plan and I can’t thank Bellator enough for the opportunity. I went up there with the mindset I’m not some Tri-Cities or Southwest Virginia country boy who’s going to lay down. I tell people we’re not wired like that around here, and my full intention was go up there and win.”
Hager (3-0-1) won the first and third rounds of the three-round bout to take a 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 decision on two of the three scorecards. Hager, a former All-American wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, was able to pin Calton against the cage and score points much of the first round.
However, he wasn’t able to take Calton to the ground.
“We worked with Team Oxendine on the cage with Big John Hernholm and a couple of other heavyweight fighters that Casey brought in. The game plan was where I felt good at the cage, not rush it and let him come to us,” Calton said. “I knew if I was too aggressive, he would shoot on me. There’s no way I would have won staying on the mat because that’s where he lives at.”
With solid striking, Calton landed a hard right cross that stunned Hager and sent his mouthpiece flying near the end of the second round. He followed it up with a quick backhand to do further damage.
Hager hung on for the bell and landed enough shots in the third round to earn a close decision. It could have easily been a draw or a win for Calton as Hager wasn’t penalized for losing his mouthpiece a couple of other times in the fight.
Calton (2-1) trimmed down significantly from his football days, coming into the fight at 258 pounds. His conditioning was evident and although both had cuts and bruises, Calton, 40, was fresher and breathing easier at the final bell.
“I got confused because I had in my mind it was five five-minute rounds,” Calton said. “Derek Wilcox from Wilcox Strength and Fitness and Adam Mays from Wise County Combat Club helped me prepare so much with my meals, calorie intake and conditioning.
“I went from 293 to 258 and they did a fabulous job with my cardio and my meal prep. It’s amazing what your body can do if you have the right people who tell you what to do and you trust them.”
An aggressive fighter by nature, Calton also listened to his coaches, successfully shifting to more of a defensive mindset against a skilled opponent. He knew if he rushed in and tried to brawl, it would play right into Hager’s strengths.
“That was the hardest thing because I wanted to unleash and go wild,” Calton said. “It’s hard not to pull that trigger, but if you have your head on a swivel and get caught with a punch, it’s over. If I was to rush him, he would clinch up, use his tactics to get me on the ground and use his wrestling techniques.”
Calton, best known to ETSU football fans for his fumble recovery in the Bucs’ 19-16 upset of then No. 1 Georgia Southern in 2001, has heard from former coaches and teammates since the impressive showing. Their encouragement means a lot to him.
“I remember Coach (Billy) Taylor bringing us together when football was about to end in ’03 and he told us how we could either come together or divide,” Calton said. “He made the guys on defense shirts that said, ‘Band of Brothers.’
“We were so close. I heard from Coach Taylor yesterday, from Coach (Jerry) Mynatt, Coach (Lee) Morrow. You don’t just build those relationships, it’s like a brotherhood with those guys. When they say, ‘We’re here for you,’ they mean it. Twenty years later, they’re still here for me. That shows what they’re all about.”