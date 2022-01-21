Oh, those buzzer-beating ’Blazers.
Daniel Boone’s girls won on a shot at the buzzer and the boys celebrated in the same fashion, leaving David Crockett on the sad end of a rivalry night that was a basketball fan’s delight at Bobby Snyder Gym on Friday.
The boys won 40-37 on Landon Carrico’s trey at the overtime buzzer. The girls won 39-37 on Camryn Sarvis’ buzzer-beating layup.
In front of a crowded house, it was quite a show between the Big Five Conference competitors.
Boone’s boys (9-12 overall) improved to 2-2 in league play. Crockett (12-9) slipped to 1-3.
On the girls’ side, Boone (9-11 overall) moved into a first-place tie with Crockett at 3-1 in the league. Crockett fell to 18-3 overall.
BOYS
Crockett had the ball, holding for the last shot. But a turnover put it back in Boone’s hands.
Crockett seemed to have Brayden Blankenship under control on the wing as the final seconds were ticking down. But Blankenship found Carrico, and Carrico had little time to get off a shot.
“I got the ball in the corner, and I looked up and saw two seconds on the clock,” Carrico said. “I heard my coaches saying, ‘Shoot it.’ So I pump faked and got him up in the air. I slung it to the side. It was a lucky shot, but it went in and we got the win. That’s all that matters.
“At the release, it felt good. I looked at it for a second and thought that might go. And it went.”
Boone coach Chris Brown was almost flabbergasted at the sequence.
“I was so upset because we had a guy under the basket absolutely wide open, and apparently we didn’t see him,” Brown said. “I guess they had something going on in the timeout different than I did, and they decided to call their own play in the corner, and got that shot. We’ll take it. I just walked across the court in absolute disbelief.”
OVERTIME
Crockett scored early, and Boone finally answered on a pair of free throws with 1:25 remaining — after a trio of wild plays where loose balls were scrapped for all over the court.
The Pioneers certainly had their chances.
“It was a sloppy last three minutes of the ballgame,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “I thought we played great defensively. You can’t complain when you hold someone to 40 points and you play overtime. That’s big. But when you only score 37, it doesn’t matter.”
REGULATION
Boone trailed 35-29 late in the game, but came up with six straight points and had possession in the final 30 seconds. The Trailblazers were unable to score, and Crockett had a chance to end it just before the buzzer.
But Boone’s Luke Jenkins made a sweet defensive play to strip the ball away in the lane, preventing a final shot.
SCORING LEADERS
Boone got 15 points from Blankenship while Carrico totaled 11. Creed Musick added nine.
For the Pioneers, Clint Pierce and Gage Peterson each had eight points.
GIRLS
Down by six points in the final two minutes with an offense that had produced only 11 points in the second half, Daniel Boone appeared to be done.
Three clutch shots rewrote the ending and gave the Lady Trailblazers the thrilling win. Sarvis delivered the game-winner, hitting a layup off a nice feed from Kyleigh Bacon.
Treys by Kaylee Cox and Josie Jenkins gave Boone a tie and set the stage for Sarvis. With the score knotted at 37-37, Crockett looked like it would hold for the last shot. But Bella Ferguson’s drive into the lane and subsequent shot didn’t fall. Bacon collected the rebound near the 3-point line and raced toward the other end of the court. When she got into the lane, Sarvis was anxiously waiting on the opposite block.
“I saw Cam, and me and her had one girl on both of us,” Bacon said. “We just had to execute that two-on-one opportunity and we did. I’m glad we were able to.”
Sarvis collected the bounce pass and made the bucket, touching off a Boone celebration.
“Coach (Beau) Hauldren always tells us to have a trail man and a rim runner,” Sarvis said. “I knew I had to get down the court. I saw the girl was over helping on Kyleigh, so I knew I just had to make the shot.”
Hauldren said, “Usually we don’t execute two-on-one opportunities really well, to be honest. Cam ran the floor, Kyleigh made a great pass, and Cam finished it.”
DEFENSIVE STRUGGLE
Crockett simply couldn’t find the range in the first three quarters, but Boone was only marginally better. It was 20-11 in favor of Boone at the break, and 23-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
The offenses came to life in the fourth quarter, and shots finally started to fall for the Lady Pioneers. Crockett started the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run to take a four-point lead.
The Lady Pioneers took command when Kadence Fannon drained a 3-pointer to make it 37-31.
SCORING LEADERS
Jenkins led Boone with eight points. Bacon, Sarvis and Jayden Riddle each totaled seven points. Fannon led Crockett with 15 points. Emily Trivette added nine.