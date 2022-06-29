Whether you’re a fan of stock car racing, dirt track racing or drag racing, there’s plenty of motorsports action this holiday weekend.
Kingsport Speedway has its Fan Appreciation Night scheduled Friday night with a fireworks display afterwards. The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program at the 3/8-concrete oval is headlined by a 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
The Sportsman division will also be highlighted as well as the Pure 4 division, which will actually run its normal 35-lap feature instead of the 100-lap feature originally scheduled.
Kres VanDyke is riding a six-race winning streak in the Late Model Stock division. The three-time track champion from Abingdon has opened a 16-point lead over second-place Brad Housewright from Kingsport in the championship standings.
Johnson City driver Brad Teague is third in the standings, three points ahead of defending track champion Nik Williams. Kingsport’s Rick Pannell rounds out the top five.
Teenage drivers Austin Walters and Brayden Goddard are 1-2 in the Sportsman standings. Keith Helton, winner of three of the last four races, is tied with Goddard, three points behind Walters. Kevin Wolfe and Marty Tunnell round out the top five.
Brayden Powers leads Craig Phelps by five points in the Pure 4 class. Billy Byington, Kenny Absher and Tony Casteel are third through fifth. Rob Austin, who outran his brother Doug to win last Friday night’s Street Stock feature, holds a 14-point lead over Tony Dockery in that class. Luke Fox, Jay Swecker and Jamie Meadows have the other top-five spots.
Kevin Canter is the Mod 4 leader with Billy Duty trailing by 21 points. Jesse Amburgey, Chris Amburgey and Joey Amburgey fill out the rest of the top-five spots.
Grandstands open Friday night with practice, followed by qualifying and racing to begin at 8 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
There are back-to-back nights of dirt track racing Friday and Saturday at Volunteer Speedway.
It’s part of the Back the Gap Summer Series with Friday night’s program featuring the 604 Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and Classic divisions.
Saturday’s program includes the 604 Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and Open Modified divisions. There is a fireworks show after the races.
Single-day and two-day tickets are currently available through a link on the track’s Facebook page. Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. Friday with hot laps to begin around 7:30 p.m. Grandstands open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with hot laps to also begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by qualifying and racing.
WORLD FOOTBRAKE CHALLENGE
Big money is on the line with the BTE World Footbrake Challenge at Bristol Dragway this weekend.
The event features $15,000-to-win races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It attracts racers all over the United States, even those from the West Coast like California and Washington state.
In addition, there are $3,000-to-win Gamblers’ races on Thursday and Friday.
Footbrake racing is drag racing at its purest form. It means a driver can’t use any electronic equipment to achieve a perfect start.
Along with the BTE Labor Day $250K at Bristol in September, these are the largest events of their kind in North America.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
The Rogersville drag strip is hosting racers Friday and Saturday. Friday features a test-and-tune followed by a Powder Puff race and Gamblers races.
Saturday’s program is highlighted by a $2,000-to-win Pro (Box) race with $1,000 to the runner-up. First place in No Box features $1,000 to win. There is also a Junior Dragster race on the 1/8-mile drag strip.
PETTY AND FOOD CITY TEAM UP
First-ballot NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty has teamed up again with Food City to help support Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Through a campaign that started Wednesday and runs through July 26, donations made at Food City will go directly to the PVA programs.
It helps veterans get the specialized help they need, benefits they earned, jobs they want, wheelchair accessible homes and vehicles and more.
The partnership between the seven-time NASCAR champion and the longtime BMS sponsor raised over $510,000 last year. Customers can make donations of $1, $3 or $5 at checkout.