BRISTOL — Kyle Busch scored his ninth NASCAR Cup Series victory at Bristol Motor Speedway when leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun on the final turn of Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race.
It was the most unlikely victory for Busch, a two-time series champion who has eight wins on Bristol’s concrete surface, but has limited experience on dirt tracks.
“We got one. It doesn’t matter how you get one,” said Busch, driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “I’m really pumped to get a win. I can win on any surface here at Bristol.”
For Busch, it was his 60th career win and he tied a record with seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty for winning at least one race for 18 consecutive seasons. He extended his record to 23 wins at Bristol in all series.
Reddick, who finished second in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, recovered from an earlier wreck and led a race-high 99 laps. He blamed himself for the incident that cost him the win less than an eighth-mile from the finish.
“Briscoe was able to run me back down. I should have done a little better job and shouldn’t have let him get that close,” Reddick said. “It’s everything you hope to battle for in that situation. He shouldn’t have been in range for him to make that move.”
Briscoe, who charged from 17th at the start of the final stage and passed Busch for second place with 20 laps to go, walked up to Reddick and apologized after the race. Unlike Reddick, Briscoe wasn’t able to get his No. 14 Ford turned around after their spin and finished 22nd. Busch talked about racing hard to be in third position in case the leaders tangled.
“I know how aggressive Briscoe is and how aggressive Reddick is,” Busch said. “It reminded me of Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano getting together in California. Sometimes the seas part ways and you get one.”
Joey Logano, winner of the 2021 Food City Dirt Race, finished third, followed by defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in fourth and Ryan Blaney in fifth.
Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Ty Dillon rounded out the top 10.
STAGES 1 AND 2
Larson took the lead on lap 48 when Chase Briscoe slipped in turn 4. He led the remaining 27 laps of Stage 1. He finished 1.861 seconds ahead of Ty Dillon.
The first multi-car accident happened on lap 22 of the second stage. It included Corey LaJoie, Kevin Harvick, Noah Gragson, Bowman and Reddick.
Daniel Suarez started out front in the second stage and stayed there through the first 65 laps. Briscoe got by Suarez on the restart and brought Bell along with him. However, the race turned when the leaders entered the pits at the end of the stage.