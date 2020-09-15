Can Kyle Busch win at Bristol?
It seems like an absurd question going into Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night considering the defending NASCAR champion’s track record at Bristol Motor Speedway.
After all, he leads all active drivers with eight Cup Series wins and a record 22 wins overall on the high-banked short track. However, Busch hasn’t won in 28 races this year and his season has been up and down en route to 15 top-10 finishes.
The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing addressed some of the team’s issues during a NASCAR Zoom call last week before the Richmond race, where he posted a sixth-place finish.
“I think we struggle in traffic, that’s our biggest problem,” he said. “I can’t get through traffic very well. We kind of saw it in Darlington. Wherever I single-filed out in a race run is kind of where I run. There wasn’t much of me going forward or going backwards for that matter.”
Busch was able to get to the front during the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500 back in May at Bristol. He led 100 laps, but ultimately finished fourth and wasn’t up with leaders Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and his teammate Denny Hamlin at the end of the race.
Overall, his No. 18 Toyota has lagged behind the Toyotas of teammates Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.
“Obviously our teammates have been starting up front, they’ve been running up front and they’ve been doing a good job of keeping themselves in the mix,” Busch said. “If we can continue to evolve and get ourselves up a little bit higher, then hopefully that will bode well for us too down the stretch here.”
With Kevin Harvick racking up nine wins this season, he has now surpassed Busch on NASCAR’s all-time win list. Busch now ranks 10th among the sport’s all-time greats with 56 wins. He’s also a two-time champion, although there have been struggles with the new procedures of no practice or qualifying before races.
Still, Busch is confident with the relationship he has with crew chief Adam Stevens. Citing an example of that type of relationship’s importance, he pointed to his former crew chief Jason Ratcliff working with a rookie driver.
“Jason Ratcliff and the Christopher Bell, they’re kind of going through a hit or miss, a little bit of a rough patch just not having the experience and not having the communication together, especially with these Cup cars,” Busch said. “Learning a new car and sometimes learning new tracks has been challenging. Having that notebook and having that experience that’s been developed over time with myself certainly helps and gives us a good basis to go off of.”
Still, it is a changing sport. What worked for Busch during those eight Bristol wins doesn’t necessarily parlay into a dominant car for Saturday’s race.
“The setups and everything else is ever-evolving and always changing,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that we always have to take into consideration going into race weekends. What to do or what to change and what to improve on from the last time.”