As a six-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kurt Busch is thrilled to see the iconic short track host Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race.
As a racer, he’s glad to have fans back in the stands to share the experience.
“It’s an awesome move. Everything is crazy in 2020 so why not?” he said about the race moving to Bristol. “To have a short track with the All-Star atmosphere, I’m happy we have fans back. We’ve been missing the fans live at the track.”
The fans will be treated to different looking paint schemes and an underglow body to show up under the lights. Also, the drivers will now be able to choose whether to take the high line or low line on restarts.
The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion likes the changes for the special event.
“I love the choose rule and I’m expecting a bunch of yellow flags and torn up race cars,” said Busch, driver of the No. 1 Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. “A short track with a million dollars to the winner, no points or worries, any kind of grudge you’ve got going on, that’s the place you want to throw it on the table and see what happens.
“Guys are going to be on the gas hard, not second- guessing or worrying about the consequences.”
Busch, 41, has a strong track record with top-10 finishes in five of his last six Bristol races. It includes his August 2018 win in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Coming off an eventful seventh-place finish at Bristol in May, he doesn’t like his chances quite as much as one might think.
“I think our chances at Bristol are good, not great,” he said. “Our speed at Bristol has been on the long runs when the outside groove gets rubbered in and gripped up. Who knows what the conditions will be at the All-Star Race? You have to have that short-run speed where the car will stick on fresh tires. That’s something we will have to make adjustments for.”
Busch, a 31-time winner in the Cup Series, said keys to have a chance to win at Bristol include being aggressive on restarts, drivers able to absorb a lot of information in a short time and being quick to avoid accidents.
He is looking for his second All-Star Race win; the first came in 2010 when Busch drove for car owner Roger Penske. After hitting the wall before the final segment, Busch decided to take a swing at an extreme set-up, making the car harder to drive.
“We had brushed the wall with about 15 laps to go, but there was a five-minute break and a 10-lap shootout,” he said. “I remember telling the crew chief Steve Addington that we had a right-rear adjustable shock and to max it out. I was like, ‘I want the car to pivot and turn on the right rear and if I spin out, I spin out’ but it was the perfect adjustment.
“I was able to hang on and drive those final 10 laps, although there would have been no way to drive it that way the whole race.”