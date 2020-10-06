Kyle Busch called it after the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Discouraged after losing to Kevin Harvick at Busch’s best track, the defending NASCAR champion predicted his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team would not advance past the round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs.
Winless in 31 races this season, Busch’s miserable 2020 continued Sunday with a crash and 27th-place finish at Talladega. It leaves the two-time champion 22 points behind Alex Bowman and 21 points behind Joey Logano for the final playoff spot in the round of eight.
Although Busch has 12 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes, it’s clear his Toyota hasn’t had the overall speed of teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. While he battled Harvick to the end at Bristol, he wouldn’t have likely taken the lead if not for the lapped car of Reed Sorensen holding Harvick up.
Laps later, Busch was held up by Logano, which allowed Harvick to make the winning pass. The Bristol Night Race was clearly Busch’s best shot of winning and he knew it. He followed it up with a solid, not spectacular, sixth-place run at Las Vegas and the Talladega crash.
With the exception of his championship runs, Busch has a history of misfortune in the playoffs, especially during the “Chase to the Championship” years. It’s still puzzling how last year’s champion can run so poorly this season.
He’s 35 years old and by the standards of Hall of Famer Junior Johnson, a driver is in the prime of his career between the ages of 32 and 39. He won earlier this season in the Xfinity Series and won three of the five Truck Series races entered in 2020.
At the Cup level, Busch is still teamed with crew chief Adam Stevens and they still seem to have a strong working relationship.
If Busch doesn’t find his way to the winner’s circle by year’s end, it would be the first time a defending champion failed to win a race over the next full season since Benny Parsons in 1974. That doesn’t count Alan Kulwicki, who died in a plane crash just five races into the 1993 season.
Despite all the factors against him, Busch’s championship hopes can’t be tossed aside before Sunday’s race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
He is one of NASCAR’s best road racers with two wins at Watkins Glen and two at Sonoma. Only Chase Elliott and Truex have been better in recent years on the serpentine circuits. However, Busch has finishes of 32nd and 37th in the two previous ROVAL races.
One thing for sure, it will be interesting to see how Busch and the other drivers, whether they’re racing for points or simply motivated by wins, are able to navigate the unique course on Sunday.
KNOXVILLE RACERS
Trevor Bayne came within inches of winning Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega.
In a short few weeks, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner has dramatically improved the performance of the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet. A review of last-lap video placed him behind Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Raphael Lessard when the caution came out.
Bayne, who recently made a return to the track after a two-year hiatus, would have completed a trifecta of wins in all three NASCAR national series. He is a former winner in Cup with the aforementioned Daytona 500 and a two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
It would be back-to-back, top-five finishes for Bayne if the truck hadn’t measured 1/8-inch too low at Bristol.
Chad Finchum, another Knoxville driver, also beat pre-race expectations at Talladega.
Driving the No. 13 Toyota for independent car owner Carl Long, the former Kingsport Speedway track champion finished a career-best 11th in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. With his teammate Timmy Hill finishing 14th, it was quite an accomplishment for the underfunded team.