BRISTOL — Over the weekend, Kyle Busch went to work during the day and went to school at night.
The two-time NASCAR champion won Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race in Atlanta behind the wheel of his No. 51 Toyota. He followed it up with a fifth-place finish in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Toyota in Sunday’s Cup Series race.
Those performances were intertwined with a couple of Super Late Model races at Bristol Motor Speedway in preparation for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.
Busch, driving a No. 51 white Late Model, won his B-Main at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals on Friday night, but finished 13th, a lap down in the 25-lap feature. Similar- ly, he charged from 13th to finish second in Saturday’s B-Main, but was 11th, again a lap down in Saturday’s 40-lap main event.
He talked about some of the challenges he faced. Busch didn’t get back from Atlanta in time to start his heat race and had to compete in the B-Main to make the field for Saturday’s feature.
“It was a busy day. I was down at Atlanta at the Truck race and was able to finish that out with a win,” Busch said. “I don’t know who put me in the first heat (race) instead of the fourth heat knowing I had to travel. I missed that and had a good show in the B, but traffic really messes me up. I got through a few of those guys decent on the starts, but later couldn’t pick off any more spots.”
While a Super Late Model is vastly different than a NASCAR Cup Series, Busch was able to learn some about the track that he feels will be useful this weekend. He leads all active drivers with eight Cup wins on the Bristol concrete, but is going through a learning process with the temporary clay surface.
“I was trying to get a basis of the race track and I felt like I did learn some. I just don’t know how that will translate to our big, heavy cars,” he said. “I learned you have to let the race track widen out to put on a good show and some good racing with some multi-groove action. Yesterday, I could fly around the bottom in (turns) 1-2 and around the bumps in 3-4. Tonight, there were holes in 1-2 and 3-4.
“They will have to fix those or our stock cars will just get demolished with the way they’re low to the ground. I guess we will have to put them up on height blocks and race them around here like jalopies.”
Even a driver as talented as Busch, a 57-time Cup Series winner, found racing the Super Late Model to be troublesome at times. He had to learn a different driving technique. Instead of letting off the throttle well before you enter a turn like a stock car on pavement, it’s more of sliding the Super Late Model around and using the gas pedal to make it turn.
“Everything I’ve ever learned growing up driving stock cars and even when I ran some dirt stuff before they had all the geometry like they have on the back of these things, it’s backwards,” Busch said. “Trying to drive off and steer it in the corner, that don’t happen. You better get it on the right rear (tire) before you get there and throttle it to turn and all that. It’s an interesting way to do it, but I’ve enjoyed it. You definitely have to spend time in it to get good.”