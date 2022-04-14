It’s tough enough being a rookie in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Add in the first time racing on dirt and the Food City Dirt Race presents a great challenge for Harrison Burton. The second-generation Cup Series driver is still looking for his first top-10 finish of the season.
Burton, driver of the iconic No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford, is currently 29th in the point standings with a best finish of 16th at Las Vegas.
“There have been ups and downs. I think that’s pretty on par with other rookie seasons,” Burton said during a BMS Zoom call. “It’s been a challenge and we had some early crashes that hurt us in the points. We’re trying to claw our way back out of that. It’s been a challenging start, but we’re starting to show flashes of the speed that we need. Small flashes are exciting for me as a driver and exciting for us as a team to show we can do this.”
Matching his car number, the 21-year-old is the son of 21-time Cup Series winner Jeff Burton and nephew of 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton. Harrison won at Bristol in the NASCAR K&N Series in 2017, progressed to the Camping World Truck Series for one full season and then moved up to the Xfinity Series where he won four races and posted 44 top-10 finishes over two seasons.
Still, he’s found racing at the Cup level to be harder than imagined.
“The biggest challenge is just how good everyone is not only at the top, but all the way through the field,” he said. “You’ve got guys that you’re racing that have been Xfinity champions and have won so many races. You have to pass those guys just to finish 15th. It’s really challenging to run well, keep track position and gain track position. We’ve got so many great drivers, and you have to try and beat them. That’s what makes it special.”
It appears to be a special rookie group with Austin Cindric winning the Daytona 500 and Todd Gilliland racing for Front Row Motorsports. Burton explained they’ve been friends for a long time. He has raced against Gilliland since both were 7 years old, and he was a high school classmate of Cindric.
With the youth, there is enthusiasm. Burton especially likes the concept of racing on the Bristol dirt track. He has been spending time on iRacing to get ready for the race.
“It’s going be awesome, a cool experience,” he said. “Anytime there’s a special event like that, the clash at the L.A. Coliseum and the Daytona 500, there are some events that just have those atmospheres. I expect this to be one of those and something that all the drivers are going to be excited. We’ll figure it out as quickly as you can. It’s obviously going to be a little bit of a different configuration and trying to go master.”