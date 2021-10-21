“Everyone gave their all tonight, we just persevered.”
Those were the thoughts of Science Hill junior forward Megan Burleson after the Lady Hilltoppers’ 4-0 win over pesky Jefferson County on Thursday night in the Region 1-AAA girls soccer final at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
When her team needed her the most, Burleson put in a warrior-like effort. She led Science Hill with two goals and two assists.
“There were just some key moments in the game when touches came through the midfield and I was able to finish either with a goal or an assist,” said Burleson.
Next up for the Lady ’Toppers (17-1-2) is a home match on Saturday with nemesis Maryville (11-7-2). The Lady Rebels lost 4-0 to Bearden in the Region 2 final.
Science Hill found itself in a battle with the scrappy Lady Pats (13-7-1) for much of the first half.
Burleson took a through ball in the 15th minute and raced past the Jeff County defenders, juked Lady Pats’ goalkeeper Adriana Rehg off her feet and then redirected the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.
Despite several more good chances in the first half, the Lady Hilltoppers were not able to pad their advantage.
“Jeff County had a lot to do with our first-half performance,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “They are well coached. They pressed us hard and were very physical. And their goalkeeper made some big saves.”
Twenty minutes into the second half, Burleson slipped a pass to Sophia Youngman, who blasted the ball past Rehg. Youngman’s goal gave the Lady Hilltoppers a 2-0 cushion and seemed to relax things a bit.
In the 69th minute, Ellie Luna put some icing on the cake with her goal off another assist from Burleson.
Burleson put the finishing touches on the match with her second goal off a direct free kick in the 70th minute.
Science Hill goalkeeper Cayden Norris was put under pressure by the Lady Pats but came up with several big saves to preserve the shutout.
“Our effort in the first half was iffy,” said Norris. “But in the second half we brought a lot of energy. Everyone worked so well together.”
And now, the Lady Hilltoppers have Maryville again standing in their way as they pursue a berth in the state tournament.
“Our mindset is to destroy Maryville,” said Burleson. “This is our time, our time to go to state.”