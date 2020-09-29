BRISTOL — Megan Burleson and Taylor Jones each scored two goals as Science Hill beat Tennessee High 4-0 to maintain control of the District 1-AAA soccer standings Tuesday night at the Stone Castle.
The Lady ’Toppers had strong efforts from the front to the back to stay in control of the match. The win put Science Hill at 10-2-0 overall and 5-0 in the District 1-AAA standings.
“We had some really good performances tonight,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “Taylor Jones had a great night, while Ellie Luna, that’s her normal performance as a defensive midfielder winning balls left and right and putting us in good spots.
“Our outside backs did a good job, keeping the ball wide. Megan Burleson got two goals tonight and Claire Roundtree does a lot of work in the midfield which goes unnoticed. Our defenders did a great job of keeping the ball under wraps to keep us in control of the game.”
Getting off to a fast start, Burleson scored a goal in the second minute off a Meggie Powell assist. Jones scored later in the half for a 2-0 lead that Science Hill took into the intermission.
Powell could have easily had two or three more assists, barely missing on crosses in the second half.
“Meggie did a great job. She is a lot to deal with coming down the side,” Strickland said. “She’s a very athletic girl and technically good. She’s really learning her craft and doing a good job for us.”
Powell talked about Science Hill staying on the attack throughout the match.
“We’ve been working to put extra people in the offense and we were able to create more space with the midfielder in the back,” Powell said. “We figured out how to play around their defense and figured out where our strengths were around the box.”
Goalkeeper Briget Flaherty kept the Lady Vikings (4-6-1, 1-4) in the contest with multiple diving saves.
Burleson gave Science Hill a 3-0 lead in the 65th minute off a cross from Hannah Dawson. Jones provided the final dagger just five minutes later off an assist from Roundtree.
“I have to thank Claire for giving me a really good ball. I just finished it,” Jones said. “She did most of the work for it.”
Science Hill got stronger the longer the match went with more scoring opportunities.
“In the first half, it was rainy and a little rough,” Jones said. “As the game went on, we got more momentum going.”
Science Hill is scheduled to play at Providence Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.