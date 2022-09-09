Hampton found the keys for a county win on Friday night.
The Bulldogs grinded out a 38-6 homecoming win over Cloudland at J.C. Campbell Stadium.
Hampton, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, improved to 4-0 on the year, while Cloudland moved to 1-3.
Hampton tallied 270 rushing yards and saw a kickoff return and interception return. Levi Lunsford rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns.
Slow start for offenses
The defenses had their way early as both squads forced punts to open the game.
The Bulldogs got on the board when a snap on a punt attempt on Cloudland’s second drive sailed into the end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing drive, Dylan Trivett scored on a 1-yard run after a long run to get Hampton into scoring position.
The Bulldogs led 10-0 after one.
Hampton increased the lead on its first drive of the second quarter with a short Lunsford touchdown. However, the defenses held firm for both squads as Hampton took a 16-0 advantage to the half.
Big plays highlight third
Hampton set the tone on the opening kickoff of the third quarter as Dominique Burleson caught the opening kickoff and returned it 79 yards for the touchdown.
Cloudland, however, answered with an eight-play drive that covered 79 yards. Gage McKinney had a long run to move the ‘Landers into Cloudland territory, and Camden Peppers put CHS on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run.
That cut the Hampton lead to 24-6.
The Cloudland defense came up with two turnovers in the quarter as the ‘Landers kept battling. Kyle Birchfield intercepted a Hampton pass, and Peppers recovered a fumble.
However, CHS was unable to take advantage.
Hampton shuts the door
The Bulldogs took care of business in the fourth.
Lunsford found the end zone for the third time of the night early in the quarter on a 3-yard run, and Jonathan Greenwell nabbed an interception and returned it for the touchdown to secure the win.
Leaders
Trivett had 94 yards on 14 carries for Hampton, while he went 7-of-15 passing for 71 yards.
Chance Point and Greenwell had three catches apiece with Greenwell tallying 44 yards.
McKinney had 67 tough yards on 13 carries to pace the Cloudland rushing attack, while Birchfield totaled 25 yards on 10 rushes.
Peppers finished 5-of-8 passing.
Up next
Hampton turns its attention to another county rival as Happy Valley visits J.C. Campbell Stadium next Friday for a Region 1-2A clash. Cloudland heads into its bye week.