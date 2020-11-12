Meigs County has become a playoff beast, and home-field advantage should give the Tigers an edge.
But Hampton is the type of team that won’t back down.
The Bulldogs will travel to take on No. 2-ranked Meigs County in a TSSAA Class 2A football playoff game Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
In a Class 1A contest, Cloudland hosts Oliver Springs.
Not only is Meigs County 11-0 this season, the Tigers have a record of 58-6 dating back to 2016. And they are trying to stair-step their way to a state title. They lost in the second round in 2016, the quarterfinals in 2017, the semifinals in 2018, and the title game in 2019.
Hampton is 10-1 this season, with its lone loss a 35-31 decision against unbeaten South Greene. The Bulldogs haven’t been past the second round of the playoffs since a semifinal appearance in 2015.
Meigs will try to get senior running back Will Meadows and quarterback Logan Carroll loose against the Bulldogs’ defense. For the season, Meadows has rushed for 1,235 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.
“Their quarterback and running back are very explosive and hard to tackle, and they are big and physical up front,” said Hampton coach Michael Lunsford. “We have to rally to the ball and gang tackle.”
When Hampton has the ball, quarterback Conor Jones will try to continue his playmaking ways. He has totaled 1,788 yards and accounted for 29 touchdowns on the season.
Jones gets plenty of help from Aidan Vines and Morgan Lyons.
“They bring a lot of pressure and blitz a lot with their linebackers,” Lunsford said. “And they are athletic in the secondary. We need be disciplined and physical, and take the fight to them.”
Hampton must also deal with a three-plus-hour bus journey.
“It’s a long ride, but I believe our boys will prepare mentally and treat it like a business trip,” Lunsford said.
OLIVER SPRINGS (6-5) at CLOUDLAND (7-4)
This time, the Highlanders will have avoid the bad start they suffered in last year’s playoffs. Cloudland trailed 14-0 before running its first offensive play as the Bobcats scored a touchdown on their first possession, recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and scored again. The final score was 29-0.
Running back Brandon Nation is a key part of an attack that has posted multiple 300-yard rushing games this season.
“They run the ball extremely well,” said Cloudland head coach Scott Potter. “They are big on the line on both sides.
“We have to be able to control the line of scrimmage. If we do that and take care of the ball we can put ourselves in good position.”
Cloudland is led offensively by Seth Birchfield, who is one of the area’s top running backs with 1,327 yards and 21 scores on the season. Quarterback Chase Shell has thrown eight touchdown passes.