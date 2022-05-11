JONESBOROUGH — Hampton took a big step Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs earned their first baseball region berth in five years, and third in school history, with a convincing 8-2 win over North Greene in the District 1-1A tournament at David Crockett’s Miller Field.
“It’s amazing,” said winning pitcher Josh Whitson, who fired a three-hitter. “It’s really really special. It’s crazy. I can’t ask for a better ball club.”
Hampton (23-10) improved its school record for victories and earned a shot at University High for the district title Thursday at 5 p.m. A second game, if necessary, would follow at approximately 7:30.
“First of all, speaking for myself, I want to give all glory to God,” Hampton coach Nick Perkins said. “I’m so appreciative of this opportunity. We started this process in 2018, and we’ve just been scratching and clawing. And this win is for everyone who cares about Hampton High School baseball.”
TAKING CHARGE
Chance Point got the Bulldogs started by leading off the game with a triple. Morgan Lyons drove him in with a single to put Hampton on top.
Collin Morgan made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout.
Leading 2-1, Hampton struck again in the fifth inning. Brody Hicks doubled and an error put two runners on base. Lyons cracked a triple to right field and eventually scored on the play because of a throwing error. Suddenly it was 5-1 in favor of the Bulldogs.
Lyons was the hitting hero for the Bulldogs, finishing 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Point, the leadoff hitter, added two hits as did Morgan. Kuhn finished with two RBIs.
WALKING THE TIGHTROPE
In the bottom of the sixth inning, North Greene loaded the bases with nobody out.
However, Whitson coaxed two grounders and then recorded a strikeout to limit the damage to one run and protect Hampton’s lead at 5-2.
“I just pitched the same as I have all year,” Whitson said. “I have really good teammates behind me, leading me through this game. The defense was making plays all day. It was an awesome effort by all of my teammates.”
Whitson finished it off, going all seven innings. He walked four and struck out five.