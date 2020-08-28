HAMPTON—Hampton built a 25-0 lead and went on to a 32-7 win over Unicoi County Friday in the football season opener for the Bulldogs.
The game was halted due to lightning with 10:28 left in the third quarter. Both teams agreed to call the game shortly afterward, dropping the Blue Devils to 0-2.
The Bulldogs welcome Happy Valley next week to open conference play. Unicoi County will do the same by hosting North Greene.
Morgan Lyons stared the scoring with a 3-yard scoring strike, then he caught the two-point conversion. He covered 76 yards on nine carries in the game.
Conor Jones ran for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns of 35 and 7 yards on quarterback keeper plays. Jones also ran in a two-point conversion in the process. The junior accounted for 124 rushing yards on eight carries and was 3 for 5 passing for another 27 yards.
Hampton struck quick as lightning in the third quarter when Aidan Vines broke tackles for a 34-yard scoring run. That came before the lighting delay halted action shortly after 9 p.m. Vines added 85 rushing yards on nine attempts.
“Those three (Lyons, Jones and Vines) are really special football players,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said. “They work their butts off, they do a lot of things and do a lot of things well. As far as our team goes, the more people we can get involved with them, the better off we will be. It’s hard to get the ball out of those three’s hand, though.”
In all, the Bulldogs covered 300 yards on 28 carries.
“I think we had a little bit of jitters, some of the things you can get out of the way in scrimmages and spring practices, we are behind in a lot of things,” Lunsford added.
Unicoi County struck when Caleb Pelaez produced an 82-yard kickoff return with 36 seconds left in the second quarter. That was the second kickoff return for a touchdown by the sophomore. He also added a 12 yard rush in the first half.
Bryson Peterson was 3 for 5 passing. An interception was tossed on a first-and-goal play in the opening half when the Bulldogs were up 10-0.