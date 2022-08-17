It was a season to remember for Hampton, but the Bulldogs have to start a new adventure.
“I think it took a little while when the season was over to get back to work because it was such a long season,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Michael Lunsford, whose team made it to the Class 2A state championship game before losing to Martin Westview. “But once we got everybody back, I’ve been proud of them. There’s no Super Bowl or championship-game hangover. They’ve worked hard and practiced hard.”
THE SKILL PLAYERS
Junior Dylan Trivett (6-foot-1, 160 pounds) takes over as starting quarterback.
“We want him to be a leader,” Lunsford said. “He’s been great at that so far. And he’s a great passer.”
Levi Lunsford (5-9, 210) should see a lot of carries from his tailback spot.
“He has played all four years and this is his senior year,” Lunsford said. “He has a lot of experience and will have to help Dylan with the stuff Dylan doesn’t know.”
Also, Lunsford said Dominique Burleson looked good in the spring while Brody Hicks will also get some carries.
At receiver, Hampton will rely on Chance Point and Johnathan Greenwell.
“They have size and a lot of experience,” Lunsford said.
Elijah McKinney and Josh Sweeney are also in the mix.
THE LINES
Offensively, the Bulldogs will rebuild.
“We have a lot of guys who can do it,” Lunsford said. “They have the ability, but they’ve never been in game-time experience.”
In the mix are Greg Tolley (5-11, 240, Jr.), Bryson Montgomery (5-9, 300, So.) and 6-0, 250-pound senior Devin Ward. Also, Austin Bentley, Cameron Hall, Jonah Boring, Adam Wenger and Shayden Oliver should see playing time along with Geno Carrico at tight end.
Defensively, Lunsford and Hall (6-3, 230, Sr.) will man the end positions. Ward and Bentley will play the interior.
LINEBACKER AND SECONDARY
Carrico and Oliver head the linebacking group with Burleson and Luke Belcher (5-9, 200, Sr.) adding to the 4-4 alignment.
In the secondary, it’s Point and McKinney at corners while Trivett will roam the free safety position.
YOUTH
“We feel really good about our freshman class,” Lunsford said. “We’ve got four or five good linemen and three or four good skill players. That’s more than we usually get.”
OVERALL
Can Hampton play multiple postseason weeks once again?
“We feel like we can,” Lunsford said. “We should be a much better team at the end of the year. But we have a tough out-of-conference schedule, and we will have to take some lumps.”
