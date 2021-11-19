Hampton was simply too tough for Oneida.
The Bulldogs scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and never looked back in a 30-7 win in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 2A state football playoffs on the Indians’ home field Friday night.
Improving to 9-2 on the season, the Bulldogs earned a home semifinal game next Friday against Trousdale County — which defeated Watertown, 23-0.
“I could not be prouder of these kids,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said. “Football is not easy, especially our brand of football. It takes tough kids to work this long and hard. I admire their toughness.”
Conor Jones got the Bulldogs off on the right foot, powering in from one yard out on a pair of quarterback sneaks to make it 14-0.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 22-0 in the second quarter on a 12-yard scoring run by Morgan Lyons.
Oneida stopped the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half, and got on the board to make it 22-7.
But in the fourth quarter, Levi Lunsford’s 5-yard scoring run ended any suspense.
Lunsford said Hampton won the game at the line of scrimmage.
“They had a kid who was about 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds, and (Bulldogs’ offensive lineman) McKinley Kuhn whipped him all over the field,” Lunsford said. “If McKinley isn’t all state, they should do away with all-state.”
Jones added an interception for Hampton, ending an Oneida drive.