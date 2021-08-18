The goal is simple — bring another championship back to Hampton.

After sharing the two previous Region 1-2A titles, the Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker to South Greene in 2020. Before the 2021 season, some of the boys were already talking about a week seven showdown with the Rebels.

Michael Lunsford Michael Lunsford

However with a brutal non-conference schedule that includes teams like Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Daniel Boone, head coach Michael Lunsford doesn’t believe it will be hard to get his team to focus one game at a time.

“Hopefully, they will understand we have five games and a bye week before we play them,” Lunsford said. “There is a lot of football before then. It will be a big game, but a big game week seven, not right now.”

The Bulldogs’ success starts with senior quarterback Conor Jones, a dual-threat who rushed for nearly 900 yards last season. He comes from a line of standouts in his family with older brother Jacob on the coaching staff.

“Conor is a tremendous leader and a tremendous young man,” Lunsford said. “He’s a great football player, but what he brings to the table is a leader for the team, both offensively and defensively.”

There are plenty of other skill players with running backs Levi Lunsford and Ty McElyea. The versatile Morgan Lyons, an all-conference player in three sports, is listed at wide receiver, but will likely be in the backfield as well once he recovers from an ankle injury.

Other talented receivers include the long and lean Michael Harrison, Chance Point and tight end Johnny Greenwell. Lunsford’s goal is a good balance between the running and passing games behind a massive offensive line.

It’s anchored by McKinley Kuhn (6-2, 365) at center. Nathan Weatherbee (6-3, 370) and Colin Morgan (6-3, 250) at left and right guards with Andon Winters (6-4, 270) and Devin Ward (6-0, 285) at left and right tackles.

A great luxury for a Class 2A school, there are also capable backups.

“We have a lot of big kids and feel like our line should be the strength of our team,” Lunsford said. “We have 8-9 kids who should play. Depth in 2A football means a ton, especially with the lineman. They’re not going to have to play every snap of every game.”

With a Class 2A team, however, there are always two-way players.

Kuhn will line up in the 3-5 defense at nose guard flanked by Ashton Hardin and Winters. As you guessed with the 3-5, Lunsford likes his group of linebackers. Mason Wilson is the Mike with Ryan Crumley the Sam and Geno Carrico the Will. Outside linebackers are Lyons and Greenwell.

Starters in the secondary are Harrison and Point on the corners and Jones at safety.

“Defensively, I think we have to put pressure on people,” Lunsford said. “I’m a big proponent of force the offense to do what you want them to do instead of adjusting to what they’re doing.”

On special teams, Harrison has kicking and punting duties with Tyler Thompson and Point the kick returners. The success will go back some to the schedule and how well the Dogs can avoid injuries.

Their tough-as-nails reputation did them no favors with the schedule. They tried multiple times to schedule a larger rival school, but to no avail.