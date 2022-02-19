ELIZABETHTON—Hampton held on for a physical win in Saturday’s District 1-A boys basketball semifinals.
The Bulldogs held off a determined University High squad for a 82-70 victory at Happy Valley to advance to Tuesday’s District 1-A championship game.
Hampton will square off against North Greene — which dispatched Unaka 71-50 in the other semifinal — after University High and Unaka face off in the consolation contest.
Cadon Buckles had a night as the junior led all scorers with 26 points. The Bulldogs produced a total of four scorers in double digits with Morgan Lyons adding 13 points while Logan Whitehead and Conor Burleson each scored 10.
Hampton led 22-17 after a quarter of play, but was unable to get any separation in the second quarter as University High answered each Hampton shot and the Bulldogs took a 44-41 advantage to the break.
Burleson kick-started the second half with back-to-back buckets, and Hampton opened the quarter on an 8-0 run. UH responded with 9-1 run. However, Michael Harrison hit a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs took a 58-50 lead into the final quarter.
After the Bucs closed the gap to five points with John Carter free throws, the Bulldogs reeled off eight straight to push the lead back to double digits — then held off UH for the win.
Carter led three Bucs in double- digits with 17 points. Pete Boynewicz had 12 points and Andrew Cole 11 points.
North Greene 71, Unaka 50
The Rangers were unable to overcome a strong second half by the top-seeded Huskies.
Landon Ramsey led Unaka with 16 points, while Joseph Slagle added 12 points.
North Greene jumped out to a 16-5 lead to open the game before Unaka trimmed the lead to 16-8 after a quarter of play.
The Rangers closed the gap to five points midway through the second, but NG was able to answer to push the lead back to 12 points.
Unaka used a pair of free throws from Ramsey and a free throw from Ryan Sexton to trim the lead to nine at the half.
North Greene, though, pushed the lead back out to double figures in the third quarter and used an 11-3 run to open the fourth to take full control.
Jasper Brand had a game-high 21 points to pace the winners. Jason Britton and Cody Freshour joined Brand in double digits with 17 and 13 points, respectively.