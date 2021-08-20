HAMPTON — When it mattered, Collin Morgan and the Hampton defense delivered the knockout punch.
Morgan sacked Pigeon Forge’s Tyson McFall on fourth down with seven seconds left to stop a comeback bid by the Tigers and propel Hampton to a 20-14 victory in Friday night’s season opener at J.C. Campbell Stadium.
HAMPTON SETS TONE EARLY
The Bulldogs found a groove on the game’s opening drive.
With runs from Conor Jones, Levi Lunsford and Ryan Crumley establishing the ground game behind the offensive line, the Bulldogs marched on a 10-play drive that covered 78 yards that was capped off by a 4-yard Jones touchdown run.
That momentum carried over to the defensive side of the ball as the Bulldogs made Pigeon Forge fight for every inch.
Hampton pushed the lead to 14-0 with just under three minutes left in the first half as Jones hit Johnathan Greenwell for a 24-yard strike.
PIGEON FORGE STRIKES BACK
The Tigers opened the second half with a big play.
Ayden Little nabbed the kickoff and raced 71 yards for a touchdown to close Pigeon Forge within a score.
After Hampton’s offense was stopped on fourth down, the Tigers were able to keep the ensuing drive alive with a roughing-the-passer infraction and scored as Little tied the game with a 3-yard run with 2:14 left in the quarter.
FRANTIC FOURTH QUARTER
Hampton used a 10-play drive to regain momentum as Lunsford capped off the series with a tough 1-yard TD run. The extra point, however, was low.
After the Tigers found themselves in a 2nd-and-39, Jones intercepted a PF pass to set Hampton up on the Tigers’ side of the field.
HHS, however, was unable to run out the clock and was stopped on fourth down.
Pigeon Forge took over with 1:23 remaining in the game and took advantage of a couple of Hampton penalties to move inside the Hampton 20 with just under 30 seconds remaining setting up the final play of the game.
LEADERS
Jones finished 88 yards on 15 carries, while Lunsford had 20 carries on 76 yards. Crumley added 64 yards on 10 carries.
McFall led Pigeon Forge with 85 yards on 8-of-16 passing.
Hampton held the Tigers to just 95 yards of offense.
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs return to J.C. Campbell Stadium next Friday night as Johnson County makes the short trip around Watauga Lake. It will be the season opener for the Longhorns.