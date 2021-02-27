HAMPTON—Hampton made sure that Jellico didn’t get comfortable on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs rolled to an 87-55 victory over the Blue Devils in the Region 1-A quarterfinals at Van Huss-White Gymnasium.
Hampton advanced to the Region 1-A semifinals, where a trip to Cosby is up next with a substate berth on the line. On the other side of the Region 1-A bracket, North Greene will host Sullivan North.
Nothing came easy for Jellico as the Hampton defense was dominant.
The Bulldogs raced out to a 9-0 lead in the game’s opening minutes behind the play of the defense and big-time shots from Parker Henry and Michael Harrison. HHS rolled to a 21-7 lead after a quarter of play.
From there, Hampton continued to stay on the gas and took a 40-20 lead into the half.
Morgan Lyons sparked a quick Hampton run to open the third quarter, and Conor Burleson sparked another quick burst to erase any thoughts of a Jellico comeback.
It was a balanced attack on the offensive side of the ball.
Lyons led the way with 16 points, while Harrison had 13. Logan Whitehead added 12 points.
Henry and Burleson had 10 points apiece. Garrett Vines nailed three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
Jordan King led Jellico with 31 points — 18 of which came in the fourth quarter. No other Blue Devil reached double-digits.
It will be the sixth straight season in which Cosby and Hampton have squared off in the Region 1-A tournament, and the second season where the two will have met in the semifinals.
Cosby dispatched Unaka 79-58 on Saturday night to advance.