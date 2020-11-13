DECATUR — The Hampton football team fought all the way, but two late turnovers ultimately made the difference in the game.
The Bulldogs fell 49-34 to No. 2-ranked Meigs County on Friday night at Jewell Field in Class 2A second-round action — bringing an end to a 10-win year.
The Tigers (12-0) got great production from junior quarterback Logan Carroll, who carried the ball 20 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns — plus he went 8 of 11 for 134 yards and a TD through the air.
Mr. Football semifinalist Will Meadows was bottled up early by the Hampton defense, but ended up with 17 touches for 137 yards and four touchdowns.
“They scored 49 points, but I really don’t think that was indictive of how close this game really was and how well our defense played for the majority of the night,” Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said. “We made them fight. They’re the No. 2 team in the state and they’re really good. I couldn’t be prouder of my kids and it was my pleasure to coach these seniors.”
Hampton quarterback Conor Jones took a beating all night as he went 8 of 18 passing with 153 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also carried 17 times for 43 yards and a TD.
Morgan Lyons toted the rock seven times for 42 yards and a score. Lyons was also on the receiving end of Jones’ scoring pass.
Aidan Vines had nine carries for 52 yards for the Bulldogs (10-2). He also threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Johnathan Greenwell in the second quarter.
HALTED MOMENTUM
To start the second half, the Tigers capped a 15-play drive with a Carroll 6-yard pass to Cameron Huckabey on fourth-and-goal.
Hampton moved the ball into Meigs territory before Jones had the ball knocked loose. Meigs’ Dalton Purgason fell on the fumble and gave the Tigers good field position.
The Tigers didn’t score on the ensuing drive, but it still ruined momentum for Hampton.
“That took a little bit of momentum away from us,” Lunsford said. “There was a play or two here and there that really hurt us.”
BACK IN THE GAME
The ‘Dogs entered the fourth down two scores, but Lyons scored two plays into period and drew Hampton within 28-21 with 11:07 left.
“I thought that when we punched it in that all we needed was a stop,” Lunsford said.
ANSWER AND CAPITALIZATION
Meigs County scored just three plays and 63 seconds later as Carroll powered home for his second score of the evening.
Jones was leading his Hampton squad back into Meigs territory before he was intercepted by Huckabey at the 14.
On the next play, Carroll rumbled 85 yards and took it to the 1 — and Meadows would score two plays later. The game had turned from a one-score game to a three-score gap in the span of about three and a half minutes of game time.
“I felt like all night long that we were just one stop away from gaining the momentum and we just never could get that one stop,” Lunsford said.
MAKING THE COMMUNITY PROUD
“We’ll have the core back next year, but it’s hard to replace the seniors we lose this year,” Lunsford said. “I can’t speak for the community, but I’m as proud of them as I could possibly be.”
Senior running back Vines said, “You have to be tough to play at Hampton. This means the world to me and I can remember when I was a little freshman and I didn’t think I was ever going to get on the field.”
Jones weighed on with his thoughts as well.
“I know we lost, but I think that’s the closest we’ve come together all season,” Jones said. “I think we showed them that we’re pretty tough. Hampton football is all about not quitting or giving up and fighting the entire way.”
UP NEXT
The Tigers, looking to improve upon last season’s runner-up finish, advance to next Friday’s quarterfinal clash against visiting South Greene. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.