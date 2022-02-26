HAMPTON — Hampton had the knockout punch on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs used a 22-4 run over the final nine minutes to take a 62-42 victory over Cosby in the Region 1-1A boys quarterfinals at Van Huss-White Gym.
With the win, Hampton advances to take on Hancock County in Tuesday’s semifinal with a spot in Thursday’s championship game as well as a substate berth on the line at Walters State Community College in Morristown.
Conor Burleson led Hampton with 14 points, while Morgan Lyons and Cadon Buckles had 13 points apiece.
The Bulldogs found themselves in a back-and-forth battle for three quarters with the upset-minded Eagles.
“They came out and hit five threes in the first half and shot the lights out,” Hampton head coach Ned Smith said. “They created a little mismatch there, and we had to play guards instead of our bigs. Our kids stepped up on defense and played and went to the boards a lot of better in the second half.”
The teams traded shots in the opening quarter before a late Eagle 3-pointer gave Cosby a 15-14 lead after a quarter of play. After Cosby pushed the lead to 20-14 early in the second, Morgan Lyons scored five straight that sparked a 14-3 run to give Hampton a 28-23 advantage at the half.
The teams traded runs in the third before Hampton scored four straight to end the quarter and take a 44-38 lead after three complete quarters. From there, it was all Hampton as HHS outscored Cosby 18-4 in the final quarter.
Michael Harrison, Dalton Holtsclaw and Whitehead had six points apiece for Hampton.
Shayden O’Dell led Cosby with 13 points.
Hampton now turns its attention to Hancock County, which defeated University High 57-55.
“You have to come play every night,” Smith said. “Everyone is going to give you their best shot and you know everybody’s playing their best game right now.”