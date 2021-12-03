Successfully chewing everything they’ve bitten off throughout the playoffs, the Bulldogs are bracing for their biggest chomp so far.
Westview has a quarterback who could be starting at the University of Alabama in the next few seasons. But Hampton brings a belief that has carried it this far with flying colors.
The Bulldogs and Chargers are set to meet for the TSSAA Class 2A state football championship Saturday at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game can be seen locally on the Tri-Cities CW.
Westview, which has won 12 straight games, is 13-1 and in the championship for the first time since a 14-0 loss to private-school Goodpasture in 2001. Hampton is 10-2 and in the finals for the first time in school history.
“We’re a real small community, not a lot of people, and we’re a tight group,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said. “We’re fortunate to be in this situation. We’re looking forward to the challenge.
“We’re leaving Saturday morning and we’re going to treat it like a business trip. We expect a ton of support. Elizabethton plays the game before us. Several of our folks will go watch their game and some of theirs will stay to watch our game.”
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Hampton will have to find a way to defend Westview quarterback Ty Simpson. He’s a five-star prospect who has been recruited by every major-college program in the country.
Simpson is committed to Alabama, and he’s a dynamic talent who is elusive and also possesses a cannon of an arm with accuracy to boot.
“He’s probably the best player left playing,” said Lunsford. “He’s a heck of a football player.”
Westview coach Jarod Neal said the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Simpson is a special athlete.
“He makes plays just about every day,” Neal said. “In practice you see him do something and say, ‘that’s interesting,’ but every now and then he makes a bonehead play and you have to reel him back in. But obviously somebody who has been recruited like Ty is nice to have on your team. It helps in every aspect because of the caliber he is.”
Simpson’s stats match his hype. He is the leading rusher and passer for the Chargers this season.
Through the air he has thrown for 2,802 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. Wow.
There’s more.
On the ground he has 122 carries for 933 yards and 12 more scores.
Hampton defensive standout lineman McKinley Kuhn said chasing Simpson is just part of the game.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Kuhn said. “You just have to play the game as it goes along.”
Westview’s top receivers are Garner Anderson (1,049 yards and 18 touchdowns) and Quincy Hamilton (489 yards and 12 touchdowns). Javion Goins is also a threat.
COACH’S SON
Simpson said the opportunity of playing for a state championship is important to him.
“We’ve worked hard our entire careers to do something Westview hasn’t done in a long time,” Simpson said. “It means a lot to me, for sure.”
Simpson’s dad, Jason, is the head coach at UT-Martin. His team will be competing Saturday in the FCS playoffs against Montana State.
There’s a father-son connection for Hampton, too. Michael’s dad, Mike, is an assistant coach. Mike led Cloudland to the Class 1A title game in 2001.
MORE CRAZY STATS
Westview has been running on high octane throughout the season on both sides of the ball.
The Chargers have scored 41 or more points 10 times. Their season low was 16 in the quarterfinals against Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, a team that held 10 of its 13 opponents to six points or less.
“Westview is a well-coached team,” Lunsford said. “We will have to be on top of things.”
On defense, the Chargers have intercepted 23 passes and come up with 16 fumble recoveries and have an insane plus-32 turnover ratio.
Linebacker Hayden Smith has 164 tackles on the season.
HAMPTON LEADERS
The Bulldogs’ offense runs on the juice of quarterback Conor Jones.
For the season, he has rushed for around 900 yards with 20 touchdowns while also passing for over 800 yards and seven scores.
Another threat is running back Levi Lunsford, who has over 800 yards rushing with nine touchdowns.
“They run the football really well,” Neal said. “They have hard downhill runners. We will have to try to hold the line of scrimmage and get our hands on somebody, hold on tight, and let the cavalry come in and try to finish it off.”
Lunsford said he feels like his team is still improving.
“We found ways to get better in the playoffs,” he said. “It’s a great group of hard workers who don’t take the easy route.”
Jones is also one of the top players on defense from his free safety position. He gets help on both sides of the ball from Kuhn.
“McKinley plays both sides of the ball, every snap, and never comes out of the game,” Lunsford said. “He does a really good job controlling things in there. And Conor is just a phenomenal football player who really gets after it.”