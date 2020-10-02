HAMPTON — Hampton opened October with a no-doubt 49-0 homecoming triumph over Sullivan North in a Region 1-2A football contest Friday night to remain undefeated.
“We played really well in all phases of the game,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said. “We worked on our passing game early and got that going.”
Improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, the Bulldogs did not wait long to strike. On the third play of the game, Conor Jones found a wide open Morgan Lyons for a 64-yard touchdown connection.
Sullivan North (0-6, 0-3) went backward on its first drive, then a fumble gave the Bulldogs the ball on the Golden Raiders’ 19. Hampton, ranked No. 8 in this week’s Tennessee Associated Press top 10, needed just one play to make it back to paydirt as a Jones toss to Blake Peavy was enough. The Bulldogs were up 14-0 just 2:17 into the game.
Jones galloped 55 yards on the third Hampton drive before Aidan Vines covered 23 yards to the end zone on his first rush of the night.
A third Bulldog scored on the team’s fourth possession as Levi Lunsford rumbled for a 45-yard touchdown as the first quarter drew to a close.
Vines added his second touchdown run, going 7 yards over the left side. Jones found his third different receiver for a touchdown when he connected on a 23-yard play to Michael Harrison near the middle of the second quarter.
Jones finished the first half 4 of 8 for 133 yards to four different receivers and the three scores, plus 68 rushing yards on four attempts. He helped the Bulldogs to 396 first-half yards on 24 plays.
Overall the Bulldogs totaled 551 offensive yards on 39 plays.
“The receivers ran more crisp routes, so I think that was one thing we were lacking in the passing game,” Michael Lunsford added. “The line played unbelievable and we ran the ball better. I’m really proud of the guys and their effort.”
The offensive line helped Hampton to 418 rushing yards led by Vines’ 82 on six carries. Levi Lunsford added 75 yards on seven carries and Jones finished with 68 rushing yards on four carries. Only two of the Bulldogs’ 30 rushes went for negative yards.
Ty McElyea added a 3-yard rushing touchdown as the third quarter closed, adding to Hampton’s season-high scoring effort. The previous best was 34 against Cloudland, the Bulldogs’ opponent next week.
The defensive phase of the Bulldogs’ attack limited Sullivan North all night. The longest play the visitors had went for 12 yards as the Golden Raiders totaled 107 yards on 40 plays.
The first half saw Hampton limit Sullivan North to 29 yards on 27 plays. The Bulldogs posted their third shutout of the season.
The Bulldogs’ special teams phase saw Harrison convert on all seven extra-point attempts and provided strong kickoffs.
Sullivan North’s Isaiah Pruitt went 4 of 8 passing for 24 yards. Zac Parker had a 39-yard run in the second half and finished with 40 to lead the rushing attack.
The Golden Raiders have a week off before playing league foe Happy Valley.