HARRIMAN — Looking out of sorts early on, Hampton got itself together.
Consequently, the Bulldogs are headed to the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament.
Overcoming a terrible start and making two substantial second-half runs, Hampton thwarted Harriman 55-41 in a sectional contest on Monday night.
Falling behind 10-0 and 14-2, the Bulldogs (26-8) made a swift recovery to grab a 26-21 halftime advantage.
“They’ve got a great team,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said of the Blue Devils (17-14). “They came out there and they were filling it up. We were long on everything and we may have been too hyped up. I believe our first five or six shots hit the back of the rim. We finally got one to go down and started settling in.”
The Bulldogs opened the second half with a 9-0 charge to gain a firm upper hand.
It was a 12-point spread (39-27) at the end of three quarters, but the Blue Devils made a move, pulling within six at 43-37 roughly midway through the fourth.
Hampton, however, proved its mettle at crunch time — reeling off the game’s next dozen points. Morgan Lyons got things rolling with back-to-back buckets, then his steal set up a Conor Burleson bucket from about 15 foot out.
Cadon Buckles converted on a breakaway, Michael Harrison garnered a deuce on a goal-tending call and Lyons sank a pair of foul shots to put the Bulldogs up 53-37.
“We couldn’t get in our press (early) because we kept hitting the back of the rim,” Smith said. ”After we got into our press and got things going there in the second half … goll-ee, did the kids come to play in the second half? They really got after them. Our kids, they really sold out.”
Buckles topped the ’Dogs in scoring with 17 points and was followed closely by Lyons, who totaled 16. Harrison added 10 points and an outstanding defensive performance.
Jordan McCullum had 18 points for Harriman, which shot 17 of 26 from the charity stripe. Hampton advanced despite receiving only five free throws, making two.
Neither team could find its outside shooting touch as the Devils went 3 of 25 and the ’Dogs 2 of 14 from 3-point territory.
Hampton had last qualified for state play two years ago, but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.