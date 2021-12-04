CHATTANOOGA — Hampton went toe to toe, but was unable to keep pace with a torrid Westview offense.
The Bulldogs dropped a 55-14 decision to the Chargers in the Class 2A TSSAA state football championship at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga on Saturday.
Hampton finished the season with a 10-3 record, having earned its first-ever trip to the championship game.
“I am as proud of them at the end of the game as I was at the beginning of the game,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said. “I’ll be there for them from now until the rest of their life. I don’t stop being their coach.”
Westview, which won its first state championship, finished at 14-1.
TY SIMPSON
The Chargers’ quarterback proved to be too much for Hampton to handle. The Alabama commitment was 5 of 10 passing for 99 yards while also adding 181 yards on 10 carries with five combined touchdowns.
“We knew it was going to be an uphill challenge,” Lunsford said. “We thought if would could keep the ball away from him, we might have a chance. We did that pretty good in parts of the game, but they were just very explosive.”
JONES BATTLES
Conor Jones went 11-of-18 passing for 109 yards and added 53 yards on 19 carries in his final game for the Blue & White. Jones added a team-high seven tackles and a blocked extra point.
“I wanted to go out in another way,” Jones said. “I wanted to win this thing. To come up short is a heartbreaker.
“But we kept fighting until the last buzzer, and I’m proud of my guys for that. And I’m thankful for God allowing us to play.”
Also for Hampton, Levi Lunsford led a rushing attack with 66 yards in 14 carries.
As a team, Hampton tallied 327 yards — 218 of which were on the ground.
FIRST QUARTER BALL DOGS
Hampton took the opening kick and opened the game with a methodical drive.
With hard runs from Morgan Lyons, Lunsford and Jones, Hampton took nearly 10 minutes off the clock before Jones scored on an 8-yard run.
The Bulldogs’ offensive line paved the way for Jones to add the two-point conversion.
Westview, however, took only two plays to find the end zone as Simpson hit Qunicy Hamilton for a 45-yard touchdown. The Bulldog defense broke up the two-point conversion as Hampton maintained an 8-6 lead with just over two minutes to play in the frame.
After Westview recovered a fumble and scored on another Simpson pass, the Bulldogs answered as Jones and Lyons connected for an 8-yard scoring pass to even things up with 10:21 left in the second quarter.
WESTVIEW SPURTS AHEAD
Simpson pushed the Chargers ahead with a scoring run and Javion Goins pushed the lead to 28-14 after Hampton was stopped on fourth down on midfield.
Hampton saw the offense find some traction to move down the field into scoring position in the final minute of the half.
The Bulldogs, however, were stopped on third and fourth down from the 1-yard line.
Dylan Trivett’s ended the half with an interception.
THIRD-QUARTER TRADES
The defenses set the tone for the opening minutes of the second half.
Chance Point intercepted a Simpson pass on the opening drive of the quarter, but Westview returned the favor.
From there, Westview hit the gas with 14 quick points to end the third quarter and added 14 more in the final stanza win going way.
OTHER LEADERS
Lyons had 52 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards.
Tyler Thompson, Lyons, Ashton Hardin and Andon Winters each had two tackles.