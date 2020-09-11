ROAN MOUNTAIN — It was a battle of running games at Orr Field on Friday night.
Hampton outlasted Cloudland to take a 34-12 non-conference victory in the first of two football meetings this season between the Carter County rivals.
With the win, Hampton improved to 3-0 on the year. Cloudland slipped to 1-2.
Conor Jones and Aidan Vines combined for 274 yards rushing and four scores to lead Hampton.
BACK-AND-FORTH FIRST HALF
It was a back-and-forth battle in the opening 24 minutes.
The Bulldogs got on the board first as Jones broke free off the edge for a 38-yard score and Michael Harrison added the extra point. The ’Landers, however, wasted no time in answering back as Caleb Sluder eluded a pair of tackles and raced 67 yards for the touchdown to pull CHS within a point at 7-6.
Vines extended the Hampton lead on the ensuing possession with a 5-yard score to give the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Cloudland, however, wasn’t going away without a fight.
After the Highlanders’ defense had Sluder recover a fumble and return it deep into Hampton territory, Seth Birchfield scored on a short touchdown.
Jonathan Greenwell scored on a 10-yard run late in the closing minute of the first half to push Hampton to a 21-12 lead.
HAMPTON TAKES OVER IN SECOND HALF
The Bulldogs’ defense rose to the occasion in the second half.
Hampton limited Cloudland offensively in the final 24 minutes, while Vines and Jones added touchdowns to help the Bulldogs secure the win.
LEADERS
Jones finished with 18 carries for 159 yards, while Vines had 115 yards on 15 carries. Morgan Lyons finished with 44 yards for the Bulldogs.
Cloudland was paced by Sluder as he had four carries for 84 yards.
UP NEXT
Hampton is slated to be off before traveling to Johnson County on Sept. 25, while the ‘Landers will host Hancock County next Friday.