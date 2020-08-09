As Elizabethton worked its way toward Cookeville for the Class 4A state football title game last season, the Cyclones boasted big-time skill-position playmakers.
Those standout athletes were able to lead the Cyclones to the state championship, but another big part of the equation was the cohesive play and durability of a young offensive line. And the good news is those five linemen who combined to play every meaningful snap are back in the trenches for 2020.
“I don’t know how many teams in any decade can say this: We return every one of our offensive linemen — three seniors and two juniors — who all played every snap for all 15 games,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten. “To be able to go through every game and never switch the lineup, that’s pretty incredible. It just doesn’t happen. You have to love the valuable experience and the leadership.
“These guys really set the tone for us. It’s a unique bunch with great leadership and work ethic. And they are all high-IQ players. They understand all of the things we are trying to do. And it’s fun to be around them.”
Witten said the group has worked hard in the hopes of making this season another great one.
“They have continuity and they have work ethic,” Witten said. “That right there is our identity for this year.”
Leading the group is 6-foot-3, 295-pound senior left tackle Cole Morganstern. He is a third-year starter.
“He’s the most experienced and the leader of the bunch,” Witten said. “He anchors us down. He is sound at what he does.”
Lining up beside Morganstern is senior guard Wes Erwin (6-2, 295, Sr.).
“He’s really strong, more of an anchor guy who gets good pad leverage,” Witten said.
In the middle is center Colby Garland, a 6-1, 285-pound junior.
“He does a great job of communicating with (quarterback) Bryson Rollins,” said Witten. “He’s the smallest of the lineup height-wise, but that helps him get pad leverage. And he has played the center position since youth leagues.”
On the right side are juniors Owen Slagle (6-1, 260) and Conner Johnson (6-3, 275).
“Slagle is more of a pulling guard,” Witten said. “We like to get him out in front of the runs. He’s the quickest lineman and we like to move him around.”
As for Johnson, this will be his third year as a starter.
“He got valuable experience as a freshman and sophomore,” Witten said. “He’s going to be a four-year starter, and that’s unheard of.”
Cameron Smith sets the edge at the tight end position while Caden Draine, Jacob Whitaker, Sam Bowers and Dylan McDuffie provide backup support.
Witten said the offensive line is equally good in the run and pass games.
“It allows us to be versatile and run complex schemes up front,” he said.
Being solid on the offensive line could mean a big year for playmakers like Rollins, receiver Parker Hughes and others.
“With the experience of Bryson and what Parker is capable of doing on the outside, it really molds us a team,” Witten said. “It makes us tough to defend. With our offensive line, we’re going to be able to come at you.”